The battle resumes in determining public access at Point Reyes, and whether elk or cows take precedence on the landscape?



Are hard-working ranchers to keep their range access to assist in feeding humans, or should native tule elk keep their footing on the grasslands? Should Point Reyes be safe-guarded as a living snapshot of a pre-colonial California, or is a commercial/tourist hybrid an acceptable compromise?



You are invited to attend a free one-hour introduction to "putting your money where your mouth is" approach to habitat allocation, not just at Point Reyes, but including the urban land of the entire San Francisco Bay Region . . . and that allocation guiding land use thinking everywhere across the country and the world.



Land Value Taxation is a crystalized public policy advocacy of those who hold that "the Earth is the birthright of all people," believing that those who lay claim to one piece and another of land should pay to community the annual market rent of "location, location, location."



This speedy introduction to resolving who benefits economically from private and public ownership of land will likely first annoy--even piss off--environmentalists, private property champions, socialists, communitarians, lefties, righties, tighty-Whities, Republicans, Democrats, before gripping their imagination with the possibility for eliminating land speculation, abolishing unearned income, deposing sales taxes business taxes and taxes on earned income, and placing environmental questions squarely in everyone's pocketbook. For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

