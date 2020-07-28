top
Rationing Care: Who Gets to Live, Who Dies, and What You Can Do About It
Date Tuesday July 28
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSenior & Disability Action and others
Location Details
Online via FB livestream or Zoom w/ ASL interpretation
Join us for a California statewide teach-in about the issue of care rationing with these powerful speakers: Fernando Torres-Gil, Dr. Allen Cooper, Denny Chan, and Anita Cameron.

As hospitals fill up with COVID patients, they risk running out of beds, ventilators, and staff. Will they have to choose who to treat? Will seniors, disabled people, and people of color be at the bottom of the list? Join us to learn about the issue, understand your rights, and find out what you can do.

ASL Accessible: This teach-in will have ASL interpreting and live captioning.
_______________________________________________________

Please sign up to attend the teach-in on Tuesday, July 28, 3-4:30 pm, and you will be emailed the zoom link the morning of the event.

Register to get the link here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc-nu1V1vwjxJzafKORVld5B7IxLTZAtvsVTIRmiP_E3gEHNw/viewform

You can also watch the event on Facebook live on these pages:

Senior and Disability Action: https://www.facebook.com/SeniorandDisabilityAction/

Choice in Aging: https://www.facebook.com/ChoiceinAging

Hand in Hand: https://www.facebook.com/domesticemployers/

Sponsors/organizers:
--Senior and Disability Action
--Choice in Aging
--California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform
--Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund
--Gray Panthers
--California Alliance of Retired Americans
--Hand in Hand
and many more
sm_care.jpg
original image (828x315)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3117123399...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 28th, 2020 11:01 AM
COVID-19 and the Problem of Rationing Health Care in a For Profit Medical System
