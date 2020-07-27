8/6 5-7PM PST Please Join Our D2K LA 2000 - 20th Anniversary Zoom Webinar
Time: August 6th Thursday at 5-7 PM PST.
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upwrcOmrrjkjGt3I5EpvVOBEXwgErDneL6Yt
August 2000 will be the 20th anniversary of the D2K LA 2000, a week-long moralization that shocked the country: DNC LA, march to Staples Center, The Rage concert, the convergent center at the MacAuthor Park, the LA Independent Media Center at the Patriotic Hall, Mumia march, direct action at the Rampart Police Station, midnight special law collective, jail solidarity action in front of the Twin Tower prison...lots of memory. We'll discuss::
- What we're doing during D2K and why.
- What was the legacy and lesson we can learn from D2K
- What today's movement can learn from D2K 20 years ago.
Propose agenda:
1) A short video about D2K LA
2) Introduction
3) Panel speakers (3-5 min each)
4) Q & A, Open Discussion
If you're part of the D2K LA 2000 organizing want to share your story, please contact me: activistweb [at] gmail.com
--
Lee Siu Hin 李小轩
National CoordinatorNational Immigrant Solidarity Network http://www.ImmigrantSolidarity.org
ActionLA Coalition http://www.ActionLA.org
Peace NO War Network http://www..PeaceNOWar.net
Activist Video Service http://www.ActivistVideo.org
China-US Bi-National Activist Solidarity Network http://www.chinadelegation.org
e-mail: ActivistWeb [at] gmail.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | U.S. | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 8/ 6/2020
|8/6 5-7PM PST Please Join Our D2K LA 2000 - 20th Anniversary Zoom Webinar
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday August 06
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Lee Siu Hin - Immigrant Solidarity Network
|Location Details
|
8/6 5-7PM PST Please Join Our D2K LA 2000 - 20th Anniversary Zoom Webinar
Time: August 6th Thursday at 5-7 PM PST.
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upwrcOmrrjkjGt3I5EpvVOBEXwgErDneL6Yt
August 2000 will be the 20th anniversary of the D2K LA 2000, a week-long moralization that shocked the country: DNC LA, march to Staples Center, The Rage concert, the convergent center at the MacAuthor Park, the LA Independent Media Center at the Patriotic Hall, Mumia march, direct action at the Rampart Police Station, midnight special law collective, jail solidarity action in front of the Twin Tower prison...lots of memory. We'll discuss::
- What we're doing during D2K and why.
- What was the legacy and lesson we can learn from D2K
- What today's movement can learn from D2K 20 years ago.
Propose agenda:
1) A short video about D2K LA
2) Introduction
3) Panel speakers (3-5 min each)
4) Q & A, Open Discussion
If you're part of the D2K LA 2000 organizing want to share your story, please contact me: activistweb [at] gmail.com
--
Lee Siu Hin 李小轩
National CoordinatorNational Immigrant Solidarity Network http://www.ImmigrantSolidarity.org
ActionLA Coalition http://www.ActionLA.org
Peace NO War Network http://www..PeaceNOWar.net
Activist Video Service http://www.ActivistVideo.org
China-US Bi-National Activist Solidarity Network http://www.chinadelegation.org
e-mail: ActivistWeb [at] gmail.com
|
For more event information: http://www.ActionLA.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 27th, 2020 11:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network