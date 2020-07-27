top
Date Thursday August 06
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorLee Siu Hin - Immigrant Solidarity Network
Location Details
8/6 5-7PM PST Please Join Our D2K LA 2000 - 20th Anniversary Zoom Webinar

Time: August 6th Thursday at 5-7 PM PST.
Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upwrcOmrrjkjGt3I5EpvVOBEXwgErDneL6Yt

August 2000 will be the 20th anniversary of the D2K LA 2000, a week-long moralization that shocked the country: DNC LA, march to Staples Center, The Rage concert, the convergent center at the MacAuthor Park, the LA Independent Media Center at the Patriotic Hall, Mumia march, direct action at the Rampart Police Station, midnight special law collective, jail solidarity action in front of the Twin Tower prison...lots of memory. We'll discuss::
- What we're doing during D2K and why.
- What was the legacy and lesson we can learn from D2K
- What today's movement can learn from D2K 20 years ago.

Propose agenda:
1) A short video about D2K LA
2) Introduction
3) Panel speakers (3-5 min each)
4) Q & A, Open Discussion

If you're part of the D2K LA 2000 organizing want to share your story, please contact me: activistweb [at] gmail.com
--
Lee Siu Hin 李小轩
National CoordinatorNational Immigrant Solidarity Network http://www.ImmigrantSolidarity.org
ActionLA Coalition http://www.ActionLA.org
Peace NO War Network http://www..PeaceNOWar.net
Activist Video Service http://www.ActivistVideo.org
China-US Bi-National Activist Solidarity Network http://www.chinadelegation.org

e-mail: ActivistWeb [at] gmail.com

For more event information: http://www.ActionLA.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 27th, 2020 11:35 PM
