



Time: August 6th Thursday at 5-7 PM PST.

Zoom Webinar Registration:



August 2000 will be the 20th anniversary of the D2K LA 2000, a week-long moralization that shocked the country: DNC LA, march to Staples Center, The Rage concert, the convergent center at the MacAuthor Park, the LA Independent Media Center at the Patriotic Hall, Mumia march, direct action at the Rampart Police Station, midnight special law collective, jail solidarity action in front of the Twin Tower prison...lots of memory. We'll discuss::

- What we're doing during D2K and why.

- What was the legacy and lesson we can learn from D2K

- What today's movement can learn from D2K 20 years ago.



Propose agenda:

1) A short video about D2K LA

2) Introduction

3) Panel speakers (3-5 min each)

4) Q & A, Open Discussion



If you're part of the D2K LA 2000 organizing want to share your story, please contact me:

--

Lee Siu Hin 李小轩

National CoordinatorNational Immigrant Solidarity Network

ActionLA Coalition

Peace NO War Network

Activist Video Service

China-US Bi-National Activist Solidarity Network



e-mail:



8/6 5-7PM PST Please Join Our D2K LA 2000 - 20th Anniversary Zoom WebinarTime: August 6th Thursday at 5-7 PM PST.Zoom Webinar Registration: https://us04web.zoom.us/meeting/register/upwrcOmrrjkjGt3I5EpvVOBEXwgErDneL6Yt August 2000 will be the 20th anniversary of the D2K LA 2000, a week-long moralization that shocked the country: DNC LA, march to Staples Center, The Rage concert, the convergent center at the MacAuthor Park, the LA Independent Media Center at the Patriotic Hall, Mumia march, direct action at the Rampart Police Station, midnight special law collective, jail solidarity action in front of the Twin Tower prison...lots of memory. We'll discuss::- What we're doing during D2K and why.- What was the legacy and lesson we can learn from D2K- What today's movement can learn from D2K 20 years ago.Propose agenda:1) A short video about D2K LA2) Introduction3) Panel speakers (3-5 min each)4) Q & A, Open DiscussionIf you're part of the D2K LA 2000 organizing want to share your story, please contact me: activistweb [at] gmail.com --Lee Siu Hin 李小轩National CoordinatorNational Immigrant Solidarity Network http://www.ImmigrantSolidarity.org ActionLA Coalition http://www.ActionLA.org Peace NO War Network http://www..PeaceNOWar.net Activist Video Service http://www.ActivistVideo.org China-US Bi-National Activist Solidarity Network http://www.chinadelegation.org e-mail: ActivistWeb [at] gmail.com For more event information: http://www.ActionLA.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 27th, 2020 11:35 PM