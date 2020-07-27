San Francisco trade unionists protested at the office of the San Francisco Police Association POA to defend the police and stop militarization and police terror.

Trade unionists from AFSCME 3299 at UC, CFA, SEIU USWW, AFT 2121 and UESF protested the San Francisco Police Officers Association POA on July 27, 2020 and called for defunding the police with funding going to social services and education. They also protested the militarization of the police and the racist murders and terrorism of the Black and Browncommunity.Additional media:WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And LaborRevealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US citiesNational labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unionsProduction of Labor Video Project