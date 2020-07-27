top
"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police/Militarization
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 27th, 2020 4:54 PM
San Francisco trade unionists protested at the office of the San Francisco Police Association POA to defend the police and stop militarization and police terror.
sm_poa_sf_labor_protest_speaker1_7-27-20.jpg
original image (3239x1907)
Trade unionists from AFSCME 3299 at UC, CFA, SEIU USWW, AFT 2121 and UESF protested the San Francisco Police Officers Association POA on July 27, 2020 and called for defunding the police with funding going to social services and education. They also protested the militarization of the police and the racist murders and terrorism of the Black and Brown
community.
Additional media:

WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-25-20-police-unions-the-afl-cio-and-labor

Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la

National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64
§Protester Demanded Defunding of The Police
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 27th, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_poa_sf_police_out_of_labor_movement_7-27-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Trade unionists demanded the defunding of the police.
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64
§UESF Teacher Spoke Out About Police Funding & Terror
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 27th, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_poa_sf_protest_defund_the_police_7-27-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco UESF teacher talked about the need to defund the police and the police terrorism funded by tax dollars that should go to education and public services.
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64
§CFA SFSU Professor Mark Allan Davis Spoke At Rally
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 27th, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_img_0310.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CFA SFSU Professor Mark Allen Davis spoke about the role of the police and the treatment of Blacks.
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64
§POA Building Where Rally Was Held
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 27th, 2020 4:54 PM
sm_poa_sf_labor_protest_building_7-27-20.jpg
original image (3534x1118)
The labor protest was held next to the POA offices
https://youtu.be/zdw0zBXBG64
