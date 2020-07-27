From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"We Mean Business" SF Unionists Protest SF POA & Demand Defunding of Police/Militarization
San Francisco trade unionists protested at the office of the San Francisco Police Association POA to defend the police and stop militarization and police terror.
Trade unionists from AFSCME 3299 at UC, CFA, SEIU USWW, AFT 2121 and UESF protested the San Francisco Police Officers Association POA on July 27, 2020 and called for defunding the police with funding going to social services and education. They also protested the militarization of the police and the racist murders and terrorism of the Black and Brown
community.
Additional media:
WW 6-25-20 Police Unions, Police Terror, The AFL-CIO And Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-6-25-20-police-unions-the-afl-cio-and-labor
Revealed: police unions spend millions to influence policy in biggest US cities
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/23/police-unions-spending-policy-reform-chicago-new-york-la
National labor groups mostly close ranks to defend police unions
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/national-labor-groups-mostly-close-ranks-defend-police-unions-n1231573
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
