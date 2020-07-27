Last month, for the Fourth of July we were on the bridge in solidarity with actions called by CODEPINK, emphasizing INDEPENDENCE FROM WAR. Our messages: BLACK LIVES MATTER, DEMILITARIZE, MAKE AMERICA LOVE AGAIN, PEACE, and more.



This time we'll be there with multiple messages, including: BLACK LIVES MATTER, JUSTICE, PEACE, VOTE, WE ARE ONE, and more. We'll display messages both on the bridge itself as well as hung from the bridge to be viewed by motorists below.



All are welcome to join, though we'd most like to be joined by those of you who could walk or ride your bike to the location. (Bernal/Mission/Noe/Glen Park) We already have a crew and plan to stay socially distanced. Please let me know if you'd like to join us: mhubert7 [at] earthlink.net

(Wearing a mask and socially distancing required)

