Senior Citizens Hold Car Parade to Celebrate Essential Social Insurance Programs – July 28
On July 28th the California Alliance for Retired Americans (CARA) will celebrate decades of public service programs with a CAR Parade in the Mission District celebrating anniversaries of the most important progressive programs that serve all Californians.
