Massive DDoS Attacks Against Indymedia in Germany (de.indymedia.org) by Solidarity with Indymedia

Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 12:44 PM

In the last six months more and more funds were raised to silence us (de.indymedia.org). They, the aggressors (the far-right and their party friends, up to federal authorities and government representatives), apparently see it as a possibility to use malicious technical means to silence one of the voices of the counter-public view.