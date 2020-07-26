



Join the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Green Foothills to learn how we can protect sacred landscapes and critical wildlife habitat from industrial development.



In Santa Clara County southwest of Gilroy, the most sacred site of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band is currently threatened by a proposed 317-acre sand and gravel mining operation. Juristac, otherwise known as Sargent Ranch, is the cultural and spiritual center of

Amah Mutsun territory and also serves as an essential migration corridor for mountain lions, badgers, and other wildlife.



In Northern CA, the Pit River Tribe has led a successful decades-long fight—alongside other allied tribes and environmental organizations—to protect the sacred Medicine Lake Highlands from proposed geothermal industrial development. This landmark struggle to prevent the desecration of sacred land provides inspiration for the movement to protect Juristac and related efforts around the world.



The County of Santa Clara will be releasing an EIR for the proposed Sargent Ranch mining operation later this year, and members of the public will have the opportunity to make our voices heard. Join us at this online event to get your questions answered!



Speakers:

Valentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

Morning Star Gali, Pit River Tribe

Alice Kaufman, Green Foothills Legislative Advocacy Director

Dr. Stuart Weiss, Ph.D., Chief Scientist for Creekside Science



Co hosted by:

Amah Mutsun Tribal Band

Green Foothills

Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike

Center for Biological Diversity

Greenbelt Alliance

ACLU of Northern California

Friends of Juristac

South Bay Indigenous Solidarity

First Unitarian Church of San Jose

Dept. of Anthropology & Social Change, CA Institute of Integral Studies

Social Sciences Dept., Gavilan Community College



protectjuristac.org/petition

greenfoothills.org/campaigns/juristac/

