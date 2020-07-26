top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | South Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 8/ 5/2020
Protecting Sacred Landscapes: Saving Indigenous Sites in CA from Juristac to Medicine Lake
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday August 05
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorAmah Mutsun Tribal Band & Green Foothills
Location Details
Online
Event Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_omnxVB_gQK-5SbXd_a63BQ

Join the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Green Foothills to learn how we can protect sacred landscapes and critical wildlife habitat from industrial development.

In Santa Clara County southwest of Gilroy, the most sacred site of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band is currently threatened by a proposed 317-acre sand and gravel mining operation. Juristac, otherwise known as Sargent Ranch, is the cultural and spiritual center of
Amah Mutsun territory and also serves as an essential migration corridor for mountain lions, badgers, and other wildlife.

In Northern CA, the Pit River Tribe has led a successful decades-long fight—alongside other allied tribes and environmental organizations—to protect the sacred Medicine Lake Highlands from proposed geothermal industrial development. This landmark struggle to prevent the desecration of sacred land provides inspiration for the movement to protect Juristac and related efforts around the world.

The County of Santa Clara will be releasing an EIR for the proposed Sargent Ranch mining operation later this year, and members of the public will have the opportunity to make our voices heard. Join us at this online event to get your questions answered!

Speakers:
Valentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Morning Star Gali, Pit River Tribe
Alice Kaufman, Green Foothills Legislative Advocacy Director
Dr. Stuart Weiss, Ph.D., Chief Scientist for Creekside Science

Co hosted by:
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Green Foothills
Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike
Center for Biological Diversity
Greenbelt Alliance
ACLU of Northern California
Friends of Juristac
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
First Unitarian Church of San Jose
Dept. of Anthropology & Social Change, CA Institute of Integral Studies
Social Sciences Dept., Gavilan Community College

protectjuristac.org/petition
greenfoothills.org/campaigns/juristac/
facebook.com/protectmedicinelake/
protecting_lands.jpg
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 12:40 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 128.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code