Event Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_omnxVB_gQK-5SbXd_a63BQ
Join the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Green Foothills to learn how we can protect sacred landscapes and critical wildlife habitat from industrial development.
In Santa Clara County southwest of Gilroy, the most sacred site of the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band is currently threatened by a proposed 317-acre sand and gravel mining operation. Juristac, otherwise known as Sargent Ranch, is the cultural and spiritual center of
Amah Mutsun territory and also serves as an essential migration corridor for mountain lions, badgers, and other wildlife.
In Northern CA, the Pit River Tribe has led a successful decades-long fight—alongside other allied tribes and environmental organizations—to protect the sacred Medicine Lake Highlands from proposed geothermal industrial development. This landmark struggle to prevent the desecration of sacred land provides inspiration for the movement to protect Juristac and related efforts around the world.
The County of Santa Clara will be releasing an EIR for the proposed Sargent Ranch mining operation later this year, and members of the public will have the opportunity to make our voices heard. Join us at this online event to get your questions answered!
Speakers:
Valentin Lopez, Chair, Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Morning Star Gali, Pit River Tribe
Alice Kaufman, Green Foothills Legislative Advocacy Director
Dr. Stuart Weiss, Ph.D., Chief Scientist for Creekside Science
Co hosted by:
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band
Green Foothills
Silicon Valley Youth Climate Strike
Center for Biological Diversity
Greenbelt Alliance
ACLU of Northern California
Friends of Juristac
South Bay Indigenous Solidarity
First Unitarian Church of San Jose
Dept. of Anthropology & Social Change, CA Institute of Integral Studies
Social Sciences Dept., Gavilan Community College
protectjuristac.org/petition
greenfoothills.org/campaigns/juristac/
facebook.com/protectmedicinelake/
Date
Wednesday August 05
Time
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band & Green Foothills
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 12:40 PM
