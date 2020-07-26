top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Racial Justice | Womyn
View events for the week of 8/ 8/2020
Indigenous Women Activists During & After the Protest Occupation of Alcatraz Island
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 08
Time 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online via livestream
Indigenous Women Activists During & After the Protest Occupation of Alcatraz Island

Saturday, August 8, 2020 @ 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM PT

Livestream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SanFranciscoLibrary

Original occupier Dr. LaNada War Jack, member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, scholar, educator, author and leader will moderate a discussion around the role of Indigenous women during and after the Indians of All Tribes protest occupation of Alcatraz Island (1969-1971).

Women played a key role in organizing and maintaining the protest occupation of Alcatraz Island yet their story is often overlooked. This panel will explore the role of women in the indigenous rights movement from the occupation to the present. Please join us to hear the stories of these remarkable women who continue the hard work of positive change.

Panelist: Geneva Seaboy, Morning Star Gali, Nanette Bradley Deetz and more.

ABOUT: Dr. LaNada War Jack

Dr. LaNada War Jack is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes where she lives on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Idaho. In January of 1968 she was the first Native American student enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley and graduated with honors in an Independent Major of Native American Law & Politics. While attending UC Berkeley,
Dr. War Jack participated as the first Native American component of the first Ethnic Studies Program in the UC statewide effort in establishing Native American Studies, African American Studies, Chicano Studies and Asian Studies. She is the author of "Native Resistance An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life".
sm_women_alcatraz.jpg
original image (1990x995)
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/08/08/present...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 12:25 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 128.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code