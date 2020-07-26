Indigenous Women Activists During & After the Protest Occupation of Alcatraz Island
Saturday, August 8, 2020 @ 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM PT
Livestream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SanFranciscoLibrary
Original occupier Dr. LaNada War Jack, member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, scholar, educator, author and leader will moderate a discussion around the role of Indigenous women during and after the Indians of All Tribes protest occupation of Alcatraz Island (1969-1971).
Women played a key role in organizing and maintaining the protest occupation of Alcatraz Island yet their story is often overlooked. This panel will explore the role of women in the indigenous rights movement from the occupation to the present. Please join us to hear the stories of these remarkable women who continue the hard work of positive change.
Panelist: Geneva Seaboy, Morning Star Gali, Nanette Bradley Deetz and more.
ABOUT: Dr. LaNada War Jack
Dr. LaNada War Jack is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes where she lives on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Idaho. In January of 1968 she was the first Native American student enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley and graduated with honors in an Independent Major of Native American Law & Politics. While attending UC Berkeley,
Dr. War Jack participated as the first Native American component of the first Ethnic Studies Program in the UC statewide effort in establishing Native American Studies, African American Studies, Chicano Studies and Asian Studies. She is the author of "Native Resistance An Intergenerational Fight for Survival and Life".
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Racial Justice | WomynView events for the week of 8/ 8/2020
|Indigenous Women Activists During & After the Protest Occupation of Alcatraz Island
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 08
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/08/08/present...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 12:25 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network