Saturday, August 8, 2020 @ 11:00 AM - 12:15 PM PT



Livestream on YouTube:



Original occupier Dr. LaNada War Jack, member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, scholar, educator, author and leader will moderate a discussion around the role of Indigenous women during and after the Indians of All Tribes protest occupation of Alcatraz Island (1969-1971).



Women played a key role in organizing and maintaining the protest occupation of Alcatraz Island yet their story is often overlooked. This panel will explore the role of women in the indigenous rights movement from the occupation to the present. Please join us to hear the stories of these remarkable women who continue the hard work of positive change.



Panelist: Geneva Seaboy, Morning Star Gali, Nanette Bradley Deetz and more.



ABOUT: Dr. LaNada War Jack



Dr. LaNada War Jack is a member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes where she lives on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Idaho. In January of 1968 she was the first Native American student enrolled at the University of California at Berkeley and graduated with honors in an Independent Major of Native American Law & Politics. While attending UC Berkeley,

