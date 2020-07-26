From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|SF Union Members Speak Out Against POA & Support For Defunding The Police
|Monday July 27
|10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|Class/Workshop
|SEIU, AFT 2121, UESF, AFSCME 3299, CFA, JWJ
POA
800 Bryant St.
San Francisco
