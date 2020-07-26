top
"Birddog Nation" Film Screening & Panel Discussion on Progressive Grassroots Activism
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday July 26
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Popular Democracy and others
Location Details
Online
"Birddog Nation" Documentary Screening & Panel Discussion

Join us for a FREE virtual screening of "Birddog Nation" and a conversation on what 100 days until the Nov 3 election means for progressive action.

Date and Time: Sun, July 26, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/100-days-out-birddog-nation-event-tickets-113556480490

July 26th marks 100 days until the November election, one of the most consequential days in our country’s history. For many of us in blue states like California, the road to election day may seem fairly straightforward. But activists and organizers are turning their attention towards key battlegrounds that will play a crucial role in November.

Join us for a screening of the new documentary "Birddog Nation", and a conversation
with the Center for Popular Democracy and Southern California-based activists from
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, SoCal, and LA Voice on what these next 100 days entail
for civic engagement.

Learn how we can best mobilize and engage with political campaigns and movements to ensure this 2020 election puts us on a path towards meaningful change.

Co-sponsored by Hang Out Do Good.

Post-screening Panel:

Jennifer Epps-Addison
Network President and Co-Executive Director, The Center for Popular Democracy

Jennifer Flynn Walker
Senior Director of Mobilization and Advocacy, The Center for Popular Democracy

Tracey Corder
Campaign Coordinator, Action Center on Race and the Economy

Rebecca Lascoe
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, SoCal

Rev. Zachary Hoover
Executive Director, LA Voice

Including special messages from activist Ady Barkan and film director Sophie Sartain

ABOUT: "Birddog Nation"

They marched in protests. They signed petitions. They fretted on Facebook. But it wasn’t enough. Then a group of women activated after the 2016 election met the leaders of the Birddog Nation, who took them on a deep and transformative journey. "Birddog Nation" is their story.

Follow the fearless women who helped flip the House in 2018 as they are schooled by activists from the Birddog Nation, including Ady Barkan, a dying father with ALS who is fighting for democracy with his last breath, and Ana Maria Archila, a sexual assault survivor who confronts Senator Jeff Flake on an elevator during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.

Through protest marches, grassroots organizing and a tactic known as “birddogging,” the leaders of the Birddog Nation take the women on a deep and transformative journey.
birddog.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 11:04 AM
§"Birddog Nation" Post-screening Panel
by Center for Popular Democracy and others
Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 11:04 AM
sm_birddog_panel.jpg
original image (4096x2304)
