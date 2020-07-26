"Birddog Nation" Documentary Screening & Panel Discussion
Join us for a FREE virtual screening of "Birddog Nation" and a conversation on what 100 days until the Nov 3 election means for progressive action.
Date and Time: Sun, July 26, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/100-days-out-birddog-nation-event-tickets-113556480490
July 26th marks 100 days until the November election, one of the most consequential days in our country’s history. For many of us in blue states like California, the road to election day may seem fairly straightforward. But activists and organizers are turning their attention towards key battlegrounds that will play a crucial role in November.
Join us for a screening of the new documentary "Birddog Nation", and a conversation
with the Center for Popular Democracy and Southern California-based activists from
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, SoCal, and LA Voice on what these next 100 days entail
for civic engagement.
Learn how we can best mobilize and engage with political campaigns and movements to ensure this 2020 election puts us on a path towards meaningful change.
Co-sponsored by Hang Out Do Good.
Post-screening Panel:
Jennifer Epps-Addison
Network President and Co-Executive Director, The Center for Popular Democracy
Jennifer Flynn Walker
Senior Director of Mobilization and Advocacy, The Center for Popular Democracy
Tracey Corder
Campaign Coordinator, Action Center on Race and the Economy
Rebecca Lascoe
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, SoCal
Rev. Zachary Hoover
Executive Director, LA Voice
Including special messages from activist Ady Barkan and film director Sophie Sartain
ABOUT: "Birddog Nation"
They marched in protests. They signed petitions. They fretted on Facebook. But it wasn’t enough. Then a group of women activated after the 2016 election met the leaders of the Birddog Nation, who took them on a deep and transformative journey. "Birddog Nation" is their story.
Follow the fearless women who helped flip the House in 2018 as they are schooled by activists from the Birddog Nation, including Ady Barkan, a dying father with ALS who is fighting for democracy with his last breath, and Ana Maria Archila, a sexual assault survivor who confronts Senator Jeff Flake on an elevator during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.
Through protest marches, grassroots organizing and a tactic known as “birddogging,” the leaders of the Birddog Nation take the women on a deep and transformative journey.
