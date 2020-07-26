



Join us for a FREE virtual screening of "Birddog Nation" and a conversation on what 100 days until the Nov 3 election means for progressive action.



Date and Time: Sun, July 26, 2020 @ 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM PDT



RSVP:



July 26th marks 100 days until the November election, one of the most consequential days in our country’s history. For many of us in blue states like California, the road to election day may seem fairly straightforward. But activists and organizers are turning their attention towards key battlegrounds that will play a crucial role in November.



Join us for a screening of the new documentary "Birddog Nation", and a conversation

with the Center for Popular Democracy and Southern California-based activists from

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, SoCal, and LA Voice on what these next 100 days entail

for civic engagement.



Learn how we can best mobilize and engage with political campaigns and movements to ensure this 2020 election puts us on a path towards meaningful change.



Co-sponsored by Hang Out Do Good.



Post-screening Panel:



Jennifer Epps-Addison

Network President and Co-Executive Director, The Center for Popular Democracy



Jennifer Flynn Walker

Senior Director of Mobilization and Advocacy, The Center for Popular Democracy



Tracey Corder

Campaign Coordinator, Action Center on Race and the Economy



Rebecca Lascoe

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, SoCal



Rev. Zachary Hoover

Executive Director, LA Voice



Including special messages from activist Ady Barkan and film director Sophie Sartain



ABOUT: "Birddog Nation"



They marched in protests. They signed petitions. They fretted on Facebook. But it wasn’t enough. Then a group of women activated after the 2016 election met the leaders of the Birddog Nation, who took them on a deep and transformative journey. "Birddog Nation" is their story.



Follow the fearless women who helped flip the House in 2018 as they are schooled by activists from the Birddog Nation, including Ady Barkan, a dying father with ALS who is fighting for democracy with his last breath, and Ana Maria Archila, a sexual assault survivor who confronts Senator Jeff Flake on an elevator during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.



