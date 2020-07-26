At Solidarity with Portland March, A "Wall of Moms" Ready by National Day of Action

Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 9:54 AM

On July 25, Oakland stood strong with Portland in opposition to Trump's invasion of cities. A recently formed Wall of Moms was ready to take up their place on short notice between police and protesters.

Photos by Terry Scussel, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.



On the evening of July 25, the city of Oakland joined a national day of action to support Portland in opposing Trump's invasion of cities with federal forces.



Protesters said that by sending boot stomping goons to Portland, and threatening to send them to Oakland, Trump has brought the country to a frightening level of fascism.



About a thousand people gathered in Oakland's Oscar Grant Plaza at 7:30pm. Not knowing whether they would be facing federal forces, many came prepared for battle with helmets, gas masks, shields, and even leaf blowers. Some said such preparation was necessary in any case, because trigger happy Oakland Police have caused serious injury including brain damage to demonstrators with their "less than lethal" weaponry.



A "wall of moms," part of the newly organized Wall of Moms Bay Area, raised large cutout peace symbols above their heads and marched near the front. They steadied themselves to be ready at a moments notice to become a barrier between police and demonstrators if called to do so.



After a circuitous route, the march of a thousand returned to Oscar Grant Plaza at about ten pm.

