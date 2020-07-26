From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

J25 Stand with Portland March, Quanah Parker Brightman Address by Rise Up Now

Sunday Jul 26th, 2020 6:35 AM

video by Micky Souza, Pro Bono Photo. Please give credit.

2 min 23 second video





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/07/26/blm_quanna_oakland_protest_7-25-20_mickey_souza_probono_photo-native_american_speech-1280.mov_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/07/26/blm_quanna_oakland_protest_7-25-20_mickey_souza_probono_photo-native_american_speech-1280.mov_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/07/26/blm_quanna_oakland_protest_7-25-20_mickey_souza_probono_photo-native_american_speech-1280.mov" title="download video: blm_quanna_oakland_protes..."><br /><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/07/26/blm_quanna_oakland_protest_7-25-20_mickey_souza_probono_photo-native_american_speech-1280.mov_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br /></a></video>

Quanah Parker Brightman spoke to a crowd of over 1,000 on July 25. Quanah is a Lakota Sioux and Creek Indian and a native of Oakland. He works tirelessly to promote the decolonization and unity of all Indigenous People.