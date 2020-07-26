From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
J25 Stand with Portland March, Quanah Parker Brightman Address
video by Micky Souza, Pro Bono Photo. Please give credit.
2 min 23 second video
2 min 23 second video
Quanah Parker Brightman spoke to a crowd of over 1,000 on July 25. Quanah is a Lakota Sioux and Creek Indian and a native of Oakland. He works tirelessly to promote the decolonization and unity of all Indigenous People.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network