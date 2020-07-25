top
Wall of Moms Bay Area Action in Palo Alto
Date Saturday July 25
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorMoms and Grannies
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
Location Details
Corner of Embarcadero and El Camino in Palo Alto across from the main entrance to Stanford. Palo Alto 94301.

We will have Moms, Grannies, and students holding placards and chanting:

Feds Stay Clear, Moms are Here!
Feds Stay Clear, Grannies are HERE
Feds Stay Clear, Students are HERE

We need more folks to join in our cheer! We'll have recorded music to dance to and we will defend a WALL that the adjacent shopping center (Town and Country Village) claims as its own. Whose wall? Our wall. (We like to stand on it and protest).

We will also pause for a brief duration to sing a song to cheer on Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recently diagnosed with fatal liver cancer.
Hang on, Ruthie!

Early in the program we will erect our memorial to Black Lives Murdered.

So much to do in one hour. Pleased join us. Everyone welcome! See flyer here.
