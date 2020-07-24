PACT, NAACP, CAIR, Black Lives Matters and other orgs are uniting to transform local justice at the "Re-imagine Public Safety" Rally in San Jose, Sunday 7/26 at 2pm.



In the face of police scandals and police brutality during recent non-violent demonstrations in San Jose - justice organizers are demanding to reconstruct public safety and resist violence and racial terror.



PACT, NAACP, CAIR and Black Lives Matters as well as other orgs hope to ignite a powerful moment to build collective power to resist police brutality and racial injustice; and demand a systematic justice revolt that uplifts the impacted.

