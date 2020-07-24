top
Related Categories: South Bay | Police State & Prisons
Unity Rally - Re-imagine Public Safety
Date Sunday July 26
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPACT Silicon Valley
Location Details
San José City Hall
PACT, NAACP, CAIR, Black Lives Matters and other orgs are uniting to transform local justice at the "Re-imagine Public Safety" Rally in San Jose, Sunday 7/26 at 2pm.

In the face of police scandals and police brutality during recent non-violent demonstrations in San Jose - justice organizers are demanding to reconstruct public safety and resist violence and racial terror.

PACT, NAACP, CAIR and Black Lives Matters as well as other orgs hope to ignite a powerful moment to build collective power to resist police brutality and racial injustice; and demand a systematic justice revolt that uplifts the impacted.
sm_july26_eng.jpg
original image (675x900)
For more event information: http://www.facebook.com/pactsj

§Share - Unity Rally in SJ
by PACT Silicon Valley
Friday Jul 24th, 2020 10:10 PM
sm_july26_spanish.jpg
original image (675x900)
Share - Unity Rally in SJ, Spanish
http://www.facebook.com/pactsj
