PACT, NAACP, CAIR, Black Lives Matters and other orgs are uniting to transform local justice at the "Re-imagine Public Safety" Rally in San Jose, Sunday 7/26 at 2pm.
In the face of police scandals and police brutality during recent non-violent demonstrations in San Jose - justice organizers are demanding to reconstruct public safety and resist violence and racial terror.
PACT, NAACP, CAIR and Black Lives Matters as well as other orgs hope to ignite a powerful moment to build collective power to resist police brutality and racial injustice; and demand a systematic justice revolt that uplifts the impacted.
South Bay | Police State & Prisons
|Sunday July 26
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Protest
|PACT Silicon Valley
|San José City Hall
For more event information: http://www.facebook.com/pactsj
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 24th, 2020 10:10 PM
