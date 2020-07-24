Animal Liberation Front Retaliates for the Murder of Activist Regan Russell by Animal Liberation Press Office

Friday Jul 24th, 2020 5:51 PM

On the morning of Friday, June 19, Canadian animal rights activist Regan Russell was hit by a truck and murdered whilst peacefully protesting against a slaughterhouse. The truck which killed her was carrying the very pigs whose plight she was attempting to draw attention to. Despite being clearly visible to the driver, who accelerated towards her, and continued to drive even as her body was torn in half, no one has been arrested for the crime.