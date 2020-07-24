From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Liberation Front Retaliates for the Murder of Activist Regan Russell
On the morning of Friday, June 19, Canadian animal rights activist Regan Russell was hit by a truck and murdered whilst peacefully protesting against a slaughterhouse. The truck which killed her was carrying the very pigs whose plight she was attempting to draw attention to. Despite being clearly visible to the driver, who accelerated towards her, and continued to drive even as her body was torn in half, no one has been arrested for the crime.
As a response, Animal Liberation Front (ALF) activists across the world have taken matters into their own hands in order to bring justice to Regan, and to the animals she lost her life trying to defend. Some of the actions taken are liberations; aimed at immediately changing the world for the animals involved. Regan wanted to save animals, and the ALF are directly saving animals from a suffering beyond our imagination. Other actions are acts of economic sabotage, aimed at making the meat industry unprofitable. We live in a world where a plant based diet is readily available, is healthier, tastes delicious, and would save the entire planet. If those involved in animal agriculture will not shift voluntarily to plant based production, then the ALF aims to force them there.
On June 19th, the day Regan was murdered, fifty turkeys being bred for Christmas were saved from a farm in the south east of England. In their communique, the ALF said: “We want to dedicate this action to Regan Russell, murdered under the truck wheels in front of a Toronto slaughterhouse, and we are hoping from our comrades worldwide to wake up to the reality that animal liberation is a war. Regan, like Jill or Mike, fell martyr in the fight for animal liberation.” Jill Phipps and Mike Hill were both animal rights activists, also killed whilst peacefully protesting (live exports and hunting respectively). Full report (including pictures): https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO/2020/06/20/alf-liberates-50-turkeys-in-memory-of-regan-russell-uk-2/
On June 21st, Randal Parker’s abattoir near Andover, Hampshire, was attacked, with the tires of fifteen vehicles being slashed. The ALF claimed: “As we worked, we could hear the pigs inside the building, crying out as they await a death worse than our wildest nightmares. Our remorse that we had to leave them behind is only equal to our remorse that we could not have disabled the truck which murdered Regan.” Full report: https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO/2020/07/01/alf-slashes-80-tires-on-slaughterhouse-trucks-in-memory-of-regan-russell-hampshire-uk-2/
On June 22nd, Choice Cuts, a butcher’s shop in Brighton was attacked. The ALF stated: “We dedicate this action to Regan Russell, who thought doing something was better than nothing. We will remember you, the struggle continues and we will not let up.” Full report (including pictures): https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO/2020/06/25/butcher-shop-windows-smashed-spray-painted-and-locks-glued-in-memory-of-reagan-russell-brighton-uk-2/
Also on June 22nd, in the East Midlands, 14 chicks were saved from a factory farm where they would have been killed for meat. Full report (including pictures and video): https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO/2020/06/30/14-chicks-liberated-from-factory-farm-in-memory-of-regan-russell-east-midlands-uk-2/
On June 25th, a butcher’s shop and livestock haulage firm were targeted in Alberta, Canada. The ALF declared: “It is time that we send a clear message to exploiters. Your time is up. Your reign of terror will come to an end. We will burn your slaughterhouses, we will destroy your death trucks and we will make your lives a living nightmare.” Full report (including video): https://animalliberationpressoffice.org/NAALPO/2020/06/29/butcher-shop-and-trucks-sabotaged-in-memory-of-regan-russell-2/
It is assumed such actions will continue, in memory of Regan and to bring about Total animal liberation. For further comment, please contact the Animal Liberation Press Office.
Animal Liberation Press Office
3371 Glendale Blvd. #107
Los Angeles, CA 90039
