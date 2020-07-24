



YouTube:





Our democracy can’t survive another four years of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell!

From now until November, we must do everything in our power to defeat Trump, flip the Senate, and hold the House.



Join us LIVE on Monday, July 27, at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) to kick off our 2020 election program, Windivisible! You'll hear from our co-executive directors Leah & Ezra and Indivisible leaders about how we're going to win in November.



#Windivisible

#GOTV



ABOUT: Windivisible website



Link:



The link 2020.indivisible.org is a website of Indivisible Action. Indivisible Action is a

Hybrid Political Action Committee fueled by the grassroots movement to win elections

and build local, independent progressive power nationwide. Online via FB livestream: https://www.facebook.com/indivisibleguide/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hwmp0iUyTM Our democracy can’t survive another four years of Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell!From now until November, we must do everything in our power to defeat Trump, flip the Senate, and hold the House.Join us LIVE on Monday, July 27, at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET) to kick off our 2020 election program, Windivisible! You'll hear from our co-executive directors Leah & Ezra and Indivisible leaders about how we're going to win in November.#Windivisible#GOTVABOUT: Windivisible websiteLink: https://2020.indivisible.org/ The link 2020.indivisible.org is a website of Indivisible Action. Indivisible Action is aHybrid Political Action Committee fueled by the grassroots movement to win electionsand build local, independent progressive power nationwide. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/indivisibleguide/...

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 24th, 2020 4:51 PM