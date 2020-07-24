ZOOM MEETING LOG-IN INFORMATION: The Log-in info will not be available until Friday, July 31, when it will be posted on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE, and sent out to our ICSS Reminder email.
Sun, Aug 2, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Cuba: This is what medical internationalism looks like.
Please join us for what will be an illuminating conversation on contemporary Cuba's medical Internationalist work. Featured speakers will include Abraham Vela MD (a 2016 graduate of the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba) and Gail Walker (director of IFCO/Pastors for Peace). The event will be moderated by longtime Cuba solidarity activist Tony Ryan. Hold the date and please help in spreading the word!.
LOG-IN INFORMATION: The Log-in info will not be available until Friday, July 31, when it will be posted on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE, and sent out to our ICSS Reminder email.
NOTE: All of our Sunday Morning programs are recorded and posted, usually within a few days, on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: PAST PROGRAMS.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-CapitalismView events for the week of 8/ 2/2020
|Cuba: This is what medical internationalism looks like.
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday August 02
|Time
|10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Eugene E Ruyle
|cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
|Phone
|510-332-3865
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 24th, 2020 3:03 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network