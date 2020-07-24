ZOOM MEETING LOG-IN INFORMATION: The Log-in info will not be available until Friday, July 31, when it will be posted on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE, and sent out to our ICSS Reminder email.





Sun, Aug 2, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm



Cuba: This is what medical internationalism looks like.



Please join us for what will be an illuminating conversation on contemporary Cuba's medical Internationalist work. Featured speakers will include Abraham Vela MD (a 2016 graduate of the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba) and Gail Walker (director of IFCO/Pastors for Peace). The event will be moderated by longtime Cuba solidarity activist Tony Ryan. Hold the date and please help in spreading the word!.



