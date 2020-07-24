top
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 8/ 2/2020
Cuba: This is what medical internationalism looks like.
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday August 02
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
Online
ZOOM MEETING LOG-IN INFORMATION: The Log-in info will not be available until Friday, July 31, when it will be posted on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE, and sent out to our ICSS Reminder email.


Sun, Aug 2, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Cuba: This is what medical internationalism looks like.

Please join us for what will be an illuminating conversation on contemporary Cuba's medical Internationalist work. Featured speakers will include Abraham Vela MD (a 2016 graduate of the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba) and Gail Walker (director of IFCO/Pastors for Peace). The event will be moderated by longtime Cuba solidarity activist Tony Ryan. Hold the date and please help in spreading the word!.

LOG-IN INFORMATION: The Log-in info will not be available until Friday, July 31, when it will be posted on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE, and sent out to our ICSS Reminder email.

NOTE: All of our Sunday Morning programs are recorded and posted, usually within a few days, on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: PAST PROGRAMS.
For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG

Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 24th, 2020 3:03 PM
