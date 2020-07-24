ZOOM MEETING: The Log-in info will not be available until Friday, July 24, when it will be posted on our web page: icssmarx.org LINK: OUR CURRENT SCHEDULE, and sent out to our ICSS Reminder list.





Sun, Jul 26, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm



Socialism, Communism, Democracy, and Dictatorship: A Scientific Perspective



Too many leftists and socialists remain wedded to bourgeois ideology and therefore cannot understand the world we live in, much less change it. ICSS Member Eugene Ruyle will clarify issues such as the nature of scientific socialism, the class nature of the state, the distinction between bourgeois and proletarian democracy, and role of the dictatorship of the proletariat in the transition from capitalism to communism. Come prepared to ask questions, challenge the speaker, and defend your own views.



