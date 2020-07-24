From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Mayors sign letter to oppose Trump’s unidentified jack booted storm troopers
7/22/2020 Updated Letter Signed By Mayors:
Mayors sign letter to oppose Trump’s unidentified jack booted storm troopers
By Lynda Carson - July 24, 2020
With over 4 million positive cases of the coronavirus Covid-19 virus spreading across the nation, the impeached President Donald J. Trump has been trying to maintain his base of supporters by distracting the American public from his disastrous coronavirus Covid-19 policies, that have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people all across the nation.
Trump has unleashed what are known as the unidentified jack booted storm troopers in Portland, Oregon, who recently were challenged by a bare naked woman dubbed as the ‘Naked Athena’, according to one of my sources who resides in Portland.
After unleashing his unidentified jack booted storm troopers in Portland, Oregon, who were sued by the ACLU because they attacked the volunteer medics at the peaceful street protests, the Trump regime has been threatening to send more of his unidentified jack booted storm troopers to the cities of Oakland, Chicago, Albuquerque, Kansas City, and other cities all across the nation that have mayors who are Democrats.
According to the New York Times, the unidentified jack booted storm troopers are actually unidentified employees of the F.B.I., the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as law enforcement officials from the Department of Homeland Security. Reportedly, they do not wear name tags or have vehicles that may be identified when they round up the protesters in Portland, and drag them away without any charges being filed.
Mayors Sign Letter In Opposition To Trump’s Unidentified Jack Booted Storm Troopers:
In opposition to Trump’s threats to send his unidentified jack booted storm troopers to their cities, and other cities across the nation, a letter to Attorney General William Barr, and Chad Wolf the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, is signed by numerous mayors including Mayor Libby Schaaf of Oakland, and may be found below.
“Dear Attorney General Barr and Acting Secretary Wolf:
We write to express our deep concern and objection to the deployment of federal forces in U.S. cities, as those forces are conducting law enforcement activities without coordination or authorization of local law enforcement officials.
The unilateral deployment of these forces into American cities is unprecedented and violates fundamental constitutional protections and tenets of federalism. As you are well aware, President Trump threatened to deploy federal forces in Seattle to “clear out” a protest area and in Chicago to “clean up” the city.
Seattle and Chicago authorities objected and threatened legal action to stop such actions. In Washington, DC outside Lafayette Park, extreme action was taken by federal law enforcement against protesters without the Mayor of DC’s approval. Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli said in recent days that the administration intends“to continue not just in Portland but in any of the facilities that we're responsible for around the country.” This abuse of power cannot continue.
Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable. While U.S. Marshals have had jurisdiction inside federal courthouses for decades, it is unacceptable and chilling that this administration has formed and deployed the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Rapid Deployment Unit and is sending federal authorities to conduct crowd control on city streets and detain individuals. In Portland, their actions have escalated events and increased the risk of violence against both civilians and local law enforcement officers.
In Portland, federal forces have used significant force against protesters on a nightly basis, including shooting one individual in the head with a munition, reportedly fracturing his skull. Others “snatched” an individual from the street without proper identification and placed him in an unmarked vehicle. These are tactics we expect from authoritarian regimes-not our democracy.
In many of our cities,our communities have expectations for law enforcement,including identification of officers, training,and recorded body camera footage,among many other expectations and policies. These expectations are being blatantly disregarded by federal forces. In most cities, there is also independent oversight of use of force policies and officers who act outside of policy.
Federal officers have not been trained for urban community policing, including critical crowd management and de-escalation techniques. There is no oversight of the actions of federal forces. Importantly, in Portland they do not even appear to be complying with a federal court order regarding the use of tear gas and other crowd control tools.These actions also jeopardize the many important ways federal and local law enforcement must work together to protect our cities and country.
Furthermore, it is concerning that federal law enforcement is being deployed for political purposes. The President and his administration continually attack local leader ship and amplify false and divisive rhetoric purely for campaign fodder. Their words and actions have created an environment of fear and mistrust.
We are a nation of laws and fundamental constitutional guarantees. The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a national uprising and reckoning. Millions have joined protests and exercised their constitutional rights. The majority of the protests have been peaceful and aimed at improving our communities. Where this is not the case, it still does not justify the use of federal forces. Unilaterally deploying these paramilitary-type forces into our cities is wholly inconsistent with our system of democracy and our most basic values.
Cities across America are battling unprecedented challenges: the continued threat of COVID-19, economic devastation,and a new civil rights movement. Mayors are on the front lines of solving these challenges. We need the help of our federal government, and we have urged a range of actions to battle COVID-19, provide relief to our workers, businesses, and cities, and institute more just policing in America. But the irresponsible actions of your agencies threaten community safety and progress on policing in our communities. We urge you to take immediate action to withdraw your forces and agree to no further unilateral deployments in U.S.cities.
Regards,
Jenny A. Durkan Mayor of Seattle, WA
Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, OR
Keisha Lance Bottoms Mayor of Atlanta, GA
Lori Lightfoot Mayor of Chicago, IL
Muriel Bowser Mayor of Washington, DC
Quinton D. Lucas Mayor of Kansas City, MO
Martin J. Walsh Mayor of Boston, MA
Jim Kenney Mayor of Philadelphia, PA
Michael Hancock Mayor of Denver, CO
Eric Garcetti Mayor of Los Angeles, CA
Sam Liccardo Mayor of San Jose, CA
Libby Schaaf Mayor of Oakland, CA
Regina Romero Mayor of Tucson, AZ
Darrell Steinberg Mayor of Sacramento, CA
Kate Gallego Mayor of Phoenix, AZ
Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City, NY
People in Oakland are concerned that the impeached President Donald J. Trump may send his unidentified jack booted storm troopers to their fair city as a way to distract the local population from his total incompetence, in protecting the nation from the deadly coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic that has ravaged the nation.
See a few more links below in regards to Trump’s efforts to please his base of white supremacists and members of the Ku Klux Klan.
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
>>>>>>
Trump: Painting 'Black Lives Matter' On 5th Avenue Would Be 'Symbol Of Hate'
July 1, 2020
President Trump rebuked New York City's plan to paint "Black Lives Matter" on Fifth Avenue, calling it a "symbol of hate" in a Wednesday morning tweet.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the plan in an interview Wednesday with MSNBC, saying he intends to have the words painted on the street where Trump Tower sits.
Click below...
https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/07/01/885944289/trump-painting-black-lives-matter-on-5th-avenue-would-be-symbol-of-hate
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
(When Heather Hyer died, and 19 others were plowed into by a neo-Nazi in a car)
Trump Defends White-Nationalist Protesters: 'Some Very Fine People on Both Sides'
The president backtracked from his remarks on Charlottesville just a day earlier.
ROSIE GRAY
AUGUST 15, 2017
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/08/trump-defends-white-nationalist-protesters-some-very-fine-people-on-both-sides/537012/
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
(Trump’s father named Fred Trump was arrested at KKK rally - great in-depth article)
All the Evidence We Could Find About Fred Trump's Alleged Involvement with the KKK
March 10, 2016, 9:30am
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/mvke38/all-the-evidence-we-could-find-about-fred-trumps-alleged-involvement-with-the-kkk
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
(The Crusader KKK newspaper & Thomas Robb, endorsed Donald Trump for president)
The KKK's Newspaper Wants Trump to Be President
November 2, 2016, 9:05am
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/zn83q4/the-kkks-newspaper-wants-trump-to-be-president-vgtrn
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
Thomas Robb a.k.a Pastor Robb: Head of the Knights Party of the Ku Klux Klan is a huge fan and supporter of Donald J. Trump:
Thomas Robb, Twitter feed
https://twitter.com/ThomasRobb/status/1012127175389020160
Thomas Robb, Twitter feed
https://twitter.com/ThomasRobb/status/1015288422905204736
Thomas Robb, numerous Twitter links…
https://twitter.com/thomasrobb?lang=en
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
(Thomas Robb the head of the The Knights Party (KKK))
Click below...
https://www.splcenter.org/fighting-hate/extremist-files/individual/thomas-robb
The Knights Party (KKK) - Homepage
https://www.kkk.com/
The Knights Party - Knights of the Ku Klux Klan website (archived from around 2010)
http://web.archive.org/web/20101126011957/http://kkk.bz/main/
>>>>>>
>>>>>>
