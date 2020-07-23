



John McDonagh is a playwright, cab driver, comic and a veteran radio host. He has condensed thirty-plus years of activism, reality show antics and observation into a love song to the city that never sleeps.



From the plight of the NYC homeless to the crazy demands of Upper East Side matrons, McDonagh brings the audience from laughter to tears and back again faster than the apparition of umbrella dealers on a rainy day. Throw in his tales of brushes with the rich and famous and you have Irish storytelling at its best.



After the screening of the play, John McDonagh will lead a discussion.



This free LIVE Zoom event is Tuesday, July 28 at 5pm and is accessible only online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Register here for this event



For more information visit



LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 23rd, 2020 3:13 PM