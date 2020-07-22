top
March for C.T. Vivian and John Lewis
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday July 24
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSan Jose Peace & Justice Center
Location Details
San Jose City Hall
200 E. Santa Clara Street
San Jose CA 95113
* Meet at San José City Hall.
* March to Dr. MLK Jr. Library to hear reflections from youth.
* March to the Tommie Smith & John Carlos statues on SJSU campus to hear remembering Rep. John Lewis: Good Trouble.
* March to Plaza de César Chávez for fighting for civil rights in Silicon Valley: a promise to Rep. John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian.

Signs and candles encouraged. A moment of silence will be recognized. We welcome you to march with us for the entire event or join us at any location along the way. Special thanks to our organizers, speakers, and participants.

Please wear a face mask and take proper safety measures for health of all. Thank you!

Cosponsored by Together We Will - San José, Womyn's March San José, NAACP - San José/Silicon Valley, Orchard City Indivisible, Silicon Valley Democratic Club, San José Peace & Justice Center, South Bay Political Alliance
sm_flyer_-_march_for_ctvivian_johnlewis_-_sj_-_20200724.jpg
original image (1583x2048)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5851218887...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 22nd, 2020 11:12 PM
