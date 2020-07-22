* Meet at San José City Hall.

* March to Dr. MLK Jr. Library to hear reflections from youth.

* March to the Tommie Smith & John Carlos statues on SJSU campus to hear remembering Rep. John Lewis: Good Trouble.

* March to Plaza de César Chávez for fighting for civil rights in Silicon Valley: a promise to Rep. John Lewis and Rev. C.T. Vivian.



Signs and candles encouraged. A moment of silence will be recognized. We welcome you to march with us for the entire event or join us at any location along the way. Special thanks to our organizers, speakers, and participants.



Please wear a face mask and take proper safety measures for health of all. Thank you!



Cosponsored by Together We Will - San José, Womyn's March San José, NAACP - San José/Silicon Valley, Orchard City Indivisible, Silicon Valley Democratic Club, San José Peace & Justice Center, South Bay Political Alliance For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5851218887...

