A talk by Dr. Sharat G. Lin
The mass protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd are the culmination of years of police killings of unarmed black and brown people. The recurring images of brutality caught on video have, by degree, heightened consciousness about the problems of institutionalized racism, militarized policing, punitive incarceration, and the immigration detention system. This has become the U.S. norm, but not so around the world.
Dr. Sharat G. Lin will discuss how we got here and what needs to change. He will survey other models of criminal justice around the world, and will share insights from his arrest and unlawful jailing while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in San Jose, CA on June 5, 2020.
Register in advance to get the Zoom details:
http://tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-7-25-20
Sponsored by the Monterey Peace & Justice Center and the Peace Coalition of Monterey County
Race, Police, and Prisons: The American Gulag
Saturday July 25
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Speaker
Monterey Peace & Justice Center
|montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
|831-899-7322
Online webinar
https://www.facebook.com/events/5817234291...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 22nd, 2020 10:49 PM
