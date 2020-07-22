Dear siblings, these times are a great call for change.



As Thich Nhat Hanh once said: "Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."



Let's bring the practice of nonviolent, compassionate action to life in “Beloved Community”, for the collective awakening of ourselves and our society. Together we can walk in peace, love, compassion, and awareness.



Sunday August 2

11:00 am Sit

11:30 am Walk

12:00 pm Listening Circle



What:

Mindful sitting, walking, and listening circles in the style of the Plum Village tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh.



Why:

To bring "collective awakening" and the practice of compassion, love, and deep listening to the streets and public spaces so that ‘Black Lives Matter’ may truly manifest throughout all societies and cultures.



Who:

Diverse Buddhist groups, interfaith community, everyone



When:

Sunday, August 2 11:00am - 1:00 at “The Pergola at Lake Merritt” (599 El Embarcadero)



How:

We will maintain 6ft social distancing and wear face masks. Signs encouraged.



Please remember the intention behind this practice, e.g.:

“Buddhist for Black Lives Matters”

“Standing up for Injustice by Sitting down”

“Peace, Love, Justice”

“Awareness of suffering”

“Listening with an open heart to black people”

“Nonviolent Action is the action” “

“The essence of nonviolence is love”

"Nonviolent action, born of the awareness of suffering and nurtured by love, is the most effective way to confront adversity."



Note about Photography

As organizers, we are committed to creating a safe container for healing and listening. We are also aware that we are hosting our events in public space, and there is often media present. We ask all media to practice ethical photography, asking for consent when images taken can physically identify a person. We also ask all media to sign in with name, email, and news organization. Individuals may also take photographs, and we ask the same of them. Please be respectful and mindful when photographing another person, knowing that they may not wish to have their image captured in this way. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/7357235804...

