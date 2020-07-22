Organizing Meeting: Stop Police Violence--Slash the SFPD Budget
Join with community members and activists in a coalition that is calling on the San Francisco city government to make major cuts to the police budget.
By decreasing the cops’ allotment by half or more, the racist practices of the police can be reined in. Funds should be re-directed to provide jobs, training programs, housing, education and healthcare, including mental health and nutrition programs, to the city’s most underserved communities.
All are welcome. Come share your ideas for making police defunding a reality.
Thursday, July 23, 6 pm
Online meeting
REGISTER at bit.ly/Slash-SFPD-Budget
