



The Revolutionary Poets Brigade is a group of poets in the San Francisco Bay Area dedicated to bringing positive change in the world through the power of poetry. The brigade is poised to gather for community actions at any venue . . . including the streets! As poets we are uniquely positioned to seize the possibilities of the time, bringing language to life and participating in the movement that is gathering as we speak…



This free LIVE Zoom event is Sunday, July 26 at 7pm and is accessible only online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Please register today.



Register here for this event



LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only.



LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 22nd, 2020 2:39 PM