



The theme of this year’s reading is LaborFest Writers’ Reflections on Current Events.



LaborFest Writers explore the issues that we face today within our families, communities, and government whether its health, housing, jobs, race and gender discrimination, or homelessness.



The LaborFest Writers Group and Workshop was created to honor labor and working people and for “Giving Voice” like the title of the Group’s anthology.



Readers include:

Nellie Wong, Margaret Cooley, Jerry Path, Keith Cooley, Richard Chen and Alice Rogoff.



This free LIVE Zoom event is Sunday, July 26 at 2pm and is accessible only online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Please register today.



Register here for this event



LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at



LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.

Readers from the LaborFest Writers Group share memoir, storytelling, oral history, and poetry.The theme of this year’s reading is LaborFest Writers’ Reflections on Current Events.LaborFest Writers explore the issues that we face today within our families, communities, and government whether its health, housing, jobs, race and gender discrimination, or homelessness.The LaborFest Writers Group and Workshop was created to honor labor and working people and for “Giving Voice” like the title of the Group’s anthology.Readers include:Nellie Wong, Margaret Cooley, Jerry Path, Keith Cooley, Richard Chen and Alice Rogoff.This free LIVE Zoom event is Sunday, July 26 at 2pm and is accessible only online.In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required. Please register today.Register here for this event https://laborfest.net/event/laborfest-writers-zoom/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at https://laborfest.net/ . Events will be available through YouTube or Facebook using a web address provided in the program schedule. Events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19 related issues. Check our website at https://laborfest.net/ prior to each event.LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people. For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/laborfest-writ...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 22nd, 2020 2:34 PM