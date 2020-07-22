top
LaborFest 2020 presents: Labor Politics and Architecture of San Francisco Walk
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday July 26
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorLaborfest
Location Details
Labor walk participants are asked to meet at the ILWU sculpture at Mission and Steuart streets in San Francisco. Please dress appropriately. For more information call (415) 694-3605.
LaborFest 2020 proudly presents a labor history walk with Brad Wiedmaier, SEIU 2015 member and architectural historian.

Participants are asked to meet at the ILWU sculpture at Mission and Steuart streets in San Francisco.

San Francisco has a rich political and labor history that is also connected to its buildings. In this history-by-the-buildings walk, Brad Wiedmaier will outline artifacts and events, and their connections to San Francisco’s past and present.

For more information call (415) 694-3605.

This free event is Sunday, July 26 at 10am. Please dress appropriately.

LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at https://laborfest.net/. Events will be available through YouTube or Facebook using a web address provided in the program schedule. Events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19 related issues. Check our website at https://laborfest.net/ prior to each event.

LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 22nd, 2020 2:28 PM
