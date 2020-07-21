MoveOn Politics & Flows Chat Show
Rep. Ilhan Omar @IlhanMN progressive champion and member of ‘The Squad’, joins MoveOn’s Reggie Hubbard to discuss her accomplishments during her first term and
vision for the future.
Thursday, July 23 @ 2 PM PT (5 PM ET)
Livestream:
https://act.moveon.org/survey/politics-and-flows/
https://www.twitch.tv/moveonorg
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 7/23/2020
|MoveOn Politics & Flows Chat Guest: Rep. Ilhan Omar
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday July 23
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|MoveOn
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://twitter.com/MoveOn/status/12853070...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 21st, 2020 7:22 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network