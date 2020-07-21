top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Secret police in Portland violated human rights of peaceful protesters
by DLi
Tuesday Jul 21st, 2020 6:40 PM
Videos showing U.S. Federal secret police(with no badges and riding in unmarked vehicles)inflicting massive violence on mostly peaceful protesters are running viral across the Globe. Yet the Federal governing regime brazenly avows that this will be the "new normal" in major cities from now on...
After what happened in Portland last week--and with the half-hearted milque-toast response by the Democratic Party to this blatantly fascistic overreach by the Dept. of Homeland Security--is there any more doubt that the USA is fast becoming not only a rogue Failed State, but will soon slide seamlessly into a bi-partisan-supported Dictatorship of the Profitariat?

The totally-bungled mismanagement of the Covid19 pandemic and its aftermath of economic devastation to a vast section of the working class, has now revealed to the whole world that the USA Capitalist empire is crumbling under the weight of its self-inflicted debacles. But the ruling Wall Street-Pentagon elite--and its 2-party enablers--are now split into 2 warring camps. On the one hand, the T-Rump faction with its far-right base is leaning toward a militaristic repression of the justifiably-righteous mass protests across the country. On the other hand, the hard-lined Cold Warriors are joining hands with the Democratic party bosses to re-launch a new Cold War, targeting not only Russia, China and Iran(plus non-complying--to Washington's dictates--states like Cuba, Venezuela and N. Korea). And the mainstream "corporate-bin-Laden" media has compliantly joined this goose-stepping march toward the not-so-gentler Brave New World of a Dictatorship of the Profitariat.

What is to be done? Will the 99% manage to unite and forge a new revolutionary coalition to not only push back this fascist putsch, but in the process create a new alternative sustainable, Egalitarian, Collaborative and Transparent future for our 7.5 Planetary fellow citizens? That is the multi-Trillion $ question!

Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 128.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code