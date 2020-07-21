HUFF resumed its weekly meeting in person (with safe distancing and masks) three weeks ago.
As protests mount demanding an end to police abuses against folks outside, we will be linking up with other organizations such as Black Lives Matter, the SC Homeless Union, the Poor People's Campaign, Democratic Socialists of America, Tenant Sanctuary, & other groups protecting the poor.
We want to take direct action to expose and end such abuses as vehicle seizures, withdrawal of public services, City and County violations of CDC guidelines protecting those outside, and discriminatory treatment of homeless and disabled folks.
We usually provide free coffee and munchables, though we encourage potluck style donations.
To receive a more specific agenda, usually mailed the day before the weekly Wednesday meeting or on the morning of, contact rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com.
One of our members, Alicia Kuhl, also President of the SC Homeless Union will be gathering registration signatures to qualify for the November City Council ballot. She may be touching down at the meeting as well as showing up at 2 PM at the Town Clock today.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 7/22/2020
|Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom (HUFF) meeting
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday July 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Robert Norse
|rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
|Phone
|831-423-4833
|Location Details
|Sub Rosa Cafe 703 Pacific (next to the Bike Church)
|
For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 21st, 2020 5:13 PM
