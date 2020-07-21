top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 7/22/2020
Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom (HUFF) meeting
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday July 22
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorRobert Norse
Emailrnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
Phone831-423-4833
Location Details
Sub Rosa Cafe 703 Pacific (next to the Bike Church)
HUFF resumed its weekly meeting in person (with safe distancing and masks) three weeks ago.

As protests mount demanding an end to police abuses against folks outside, we will be linking up with other organizations such as Black Lives Matter, the SC Homeless Union, the Poor People's Campaign, Democratic Socialists of America, Tenant Sanctuary, & other groups protecting the poor.

We want to take direct action to expose and end such abuses as vehicle seizures, withdrawal of public services, City and County violations of CDC guidelines protecting those outside, and discriminatory treatment of homeless and disabled folks.

We usually provide free coffee and munchables, though we encourage potluck style donations.

To receive a more specific agenda, usually mailed the day before the weekly Wednesday meeting or on the morning of, contact rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com.

One of our members, Alicia Kuhl, also President of the SC Homeless Union will be gathering registration signatures to qualify for the November City Council ballot. She may be touching down at the meeting as well as showing up at 2 PM at the Town Clock today.
For more event information: http://www.huffsantacruz.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jul 21st, 2020 5:13 PM
Add Your Comments
