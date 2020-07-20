From the Open-Publishing Calendar
East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Alameda Highland Hospital Workers Fight Covid, Privatization, Bullying & Union Busting
Alameda County Highland hospital workers and supporters protested the privatization, lack of health and safety and union busting by the private operator.
Workers and supporters of Highland Hospital in Alameda county protested the failure to protect workers and patients from Covid-19 and the privatization of Alameda County healthcare system.
They also discussed the systemic bullying and targeting of whistleblowers at the hospital.
SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Covid Racism & Privatization With Healthcare Worker Sheleka Carter
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-seiu-1021-highland-hospital-covid-racism-privatization-with-meleka-carter
