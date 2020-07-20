Alameda County Highland hospital workers and supporters protested the privatization, lack of health and safety and union busting by the private operator.

Workers and supporters of Highland Hospital in Alameda county protested the failure to protect workers and patients from Covid-19 and the privatization of Alameda County healthcare system.They also discussed the systemic bullying and targeting of whistleblowers at the hospital.Additional media:SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Covid Racism & Privatization With Healthcare Worker Sheleka CarterProduction of Labor Video Project