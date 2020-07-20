top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Alameda Highland Hospital Workers Fight Covid, Privatization, Bullying & Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 8:57 PM
Alameda County Highland hospital workers and supporters protested the privatization, lack of health and safety and union busting by the private operator.
sm_seiu1021_highland_banner_protect_healthcare_workers_7-20-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers and supporters of Highland Hospital in Alameda county protested the failure to protect workers and patients from Covid-19 and the privatization of Alameda County healthcare system.

They also discussed the systemic bullying and targeting of whistleblowers at the hospital.

Additional media:
SEIU 1021 Highland Hospital Covid Racism & Privatization With Healthcare Worker Sheleka Carter
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-seiu-1021-highland-hospital-covid-racism-privatization-with-meleka-carter

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qq_KvEEXNs
§Healthcare Worker Wants Accountability
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 8:57 PM
sm_seiu1021_highlland_hospital_acccountability_7-20-20.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A supporter of Alameda Highland hospital wants accountability from the private companies that have been allowed go contract out basic services.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qq_KvEEXNs
§Sheleka Carter Spoke Out
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 8:57 PM
sm_carter_sheleka_seiu_1021_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
SEIU 1021 Alameda Highland hospital worker talked about the systemic problems at the hospital threatening the workers and patients.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qq_KvEEXNs
§Protect Hospital Workers
by Labor Video Project
Monday Jul 20th, 2020 8:57 PM
sm_highland_hospit_al_protect_hospital_workers_cna.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
NNU-CNA nurses joined the picket line in support of the Highland hospital healthcare workers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qq_KvEEXNs
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 128.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code