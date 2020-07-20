



Bernard Zakheim was one of many Works Progress Administration (WPA) artists who contributed to the visual history of working people in California. His depiction of Biddy Mason and her historic role in California history is now threatened.



A panel will look at the life of Bernard Zakheim and Biddy Mason and connect the growing threat to other muralists such as Victor Arnautoff, whose work at Washington High in San Francisco is also threatened. The struggle to protect these murals and their relevance today is a pressing issue for working people and the public.



Speakers at this forum include:

Nathan Zakheim – Zakheim’s son and an expert in mural restoration for most of his career.

Temi Washington – great-great granddaughter of Bridget “Biddy” Mason

Lope Yap Jr. – Vice President GWHSAA

Adam Gottstein – a native San Franciscan and the grandson of Bernard Zakheim



This free LIVE Zoom event is Saturday, July 25 at 7pm and is accessible only online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required.



Register here for this event

After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.



LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at



LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.

