



"A proposal to change the name of Cabrillo College because it is offensive to indigenous cultures will be discussed during the Board of Trustees Retreat, which takes place on Monday, July 20, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. To view, go to



"The college was named in 1959 for Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European explorer to arrive at the California coast on Sept. 28, 1542.



"Amidst growing calls for social and racial justice, Cabrillo College has faced internal criticism for its name. The explorer Cabrillo was in the service of Spain, and his discovery of California for the Spanish empire led to the conquest of the native population and their relegation and decimation within the Spanish missions."



Public comments will take place at the beginning of the retreat.



Read More:



Cabrillo College To Discuss Name Change on Monday

https://tpgonlinedaily.com/cabrillo-college-to-discuss-name-change-on-monday/ From TPG Online Daily:"A proposal to change the name of Cabrillo College because it is offensive to indigenous cultures will be discussed during the Board of Trustees Retreat, which takes place on Monday, July 20, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. To view, go to https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/97743372616 "The college was named in 1959 for Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo, the first European explorer to arrive at the California coast on Sept. 28, 1542."Amidst growing calls for social and racial justice, Cabrillo College has faced internal criticism for its name. The explorer Cabrillo was in the service of Spain, and his discovery of California for the Spanish empire led to the conquest of the native population and their relegation and decimation within the Spanish missions."Public comments will take place at the beginning of the retreat.Read More:Cabrillo College To Discuss Name Change on Monday Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 20th, 2020 3:53 PM