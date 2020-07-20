This panel will look at the struggle of healthcare workers in the Chile and US, and how the COVID pandemic in both countries has impacted healthcare workers. The panel will also look at the massive repression in Chile and how that has effected unions, workers, and the public.
Chile after the US supported military dictatorship in 1973 put their economy under the direction of the rightwing conservative Chicago school economist Milton Friedman who privatized the pension system and reorganized the economy to destroy public services.
Panelists will examine the effect of privatization in Chile and the US as well as the attacks on the pension system.
Panelists:
Felipe Tamayo: President of ANEF-FONASA (National Association of Professional and Technical University Employees of the National Health Fund) and Secretary General of the Committee in defense of Human and Union Rights-Clotario Blest, in Chile
Lisa Milos: CWA UPTE UCSF Medical Interpreter
This free LIVE Zoom event is Saturday, July 25 at 3pm and is accessible only online.
In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required.
https://laborfest.net/event/healthcare-workers-covid-in-chile-us/
After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only. Events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19 related issues.

LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.
LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.
Saturday July 25
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Panel Discussion
Laborfest
This is a free LIVE Zoom based event.
