



The Moment Was Now takes place in post-civil war Baltimore in 1869, a turning point in U.S. history when “America almost did the right thing”. The contemporary themes of the search for racial and economic justice and women’s rights reverberate throughout the musical.



The story reveals the impassioned search for unity among the dynamic leaders of powerful social movements during Reconstruction. The conflicts and possibilities unfold in music and spoken word at a meeting convened by Frederick Douglass. Hope hangs in the balance.



Conceived and Created by Gene Bruskin In collaboration with Darryl LC Moch, Director; Glenn Pearson, Musical Director; and Chester Burke, Jr., Assistant Musical Director.



Sponsored by the Alliance for Social and Economic Justice.



A discussion with the playwright will occur after the online film presentation.



For a 2 minute preview, open this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lzxAp02kOA&feature=youtu.be





This free event is Friday, July 24 at 6pm and is accessible only online.



To register for the event, go here:



For more information, contact the Alliance for Social and Economic Justice at 415-863-1927 or



LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at



LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.

