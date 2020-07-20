The Bay Area stands with the people of Portland against Federal occupation and against all forms of state repression
Calling all anti-authoritarians!
The Youth Liberation Front in Portland has called for solidarity actions against the federal occupation of their city. The military have already severely injured Donovan Labella and have imprisoned many more.
This is the government’s response to the mounting rebellion for black liberation; violent state repression on every front and in every city. From the public executions of Sean Monterrosa and Erik Salgado here in the Bay Area, to the executions by negligence in the jails and prisons by continuing to hold prisoners captive nationwide, despite sky rocketing covid-19 cases, and now military occupation of the city of Portland! We must continue to rise and use our greatest weapon, solidarity. Join us on Saturday July 25th 7:30pm Oscar Grant plaza
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|Solidarity with Portland! Bay Area March Against Fed Occupation of Portland and Repression
|Saturday July 25
|7:30 PM - 7:30 PM
|Class/Workshop
|West Coast United Against Authoritarians
|Oscar Grant Plaza
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 20th, 2020 3:20 PM
