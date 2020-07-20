



Livestream here:



Date & Time: Monday, July 20 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)



Host: Service Employees International Union (SEIU)



Workers across the country are going ON STRIKE. Thousands are taking action online and

in the streets to support the #StrikeForBlackLives. We are dedicated to the fight for

racial and economic justice.



Join SEIU today for a livestream Strike for Black Lives event. Tune in, share the stream, and add your support!



Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 20th, 2020 7:10 AM