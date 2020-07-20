LIVESTREAM: STRIKE FOR BLACK LIVES
Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/SEIU/
Date & Time: Monday, July 20 @ noon PT (3 PM ET)
Host: Service Employees International Union (SEIU)
Workers across the country are going ON STRIKE. Thousands are taking action online and
in the streets to support the #StrikeForBlackLives. We are dedicated to the fight for
racial and economic justice.
Join SEIU today for a livestream Strike for Black Lives event. Tune in, share the stream, and add your support!
Strike for Black Lives website: https://j20strikeforblacklives.org/
|Date
|Monday July 20
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Service Employees International Union
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/SEIU/
Added to the calendar on Monday Jul 20th, 2020 7:10 AM
► ▼ IMC Network