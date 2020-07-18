top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 8/ 1/2020
#GOTV Action: Training to Win 2020 Election Virtual Conference
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday August 01
Time 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March, Indivisible, NorCal Blue, more
Location Details
Online/virtual conference
TRAINING TO WIN 2020: How We Win During the Pandemic!

THIS CONFERENCE IS FREE FOR PROGRESSIVE VOLUNTEERS AND ORGANIZERS.
The price of admission is your energy, focus, and enthusiasm for winning big this November.

Saturday, August 1 at 10 AM – 1:45 PM Pacific Time

RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/training2win2020/event/287118/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/777158829758931/

Ready to pivot to virus free, online electoral action? Training to Win 2020 has got you covered. We're here to help you navigate pandemic-induced challenges in traditional grassroots activism and field organizing, to boost the total number of voters reached and volunteers recruited in 2020.

Our 3 3/4-hour virtual conference (August 1st from 10:00 AM to 1:45 PM PT) will showcase a series of training seminars, modules, and discussions focused on virtual programs, relational organizing, and advanced voter engagement--all designed to overcome key pandemic-time hurdles faced by grassroots groups and volunteer activists. The program features multiple workshop tracks geared to activists at all levels, from front line volunteers through super-organizers.

Our joint organizing committee blends many veteran grassroots leaders and organization co-founders, as well as conference speakers who helped engineer the 2018 midterm election victory:

Women's March Action
Indivisible California Statewide
Indivisible Alaska Statewide
MoveOn
Sunrise Movement
Swing Left
Democracy Action
Sea Change PAC
Rock the Congress
NorCal Blue
Indivisible Guide
Resistance Boot Camp
Commit To Flip Blue
SoCal Blue
Field Team 6
Flip the West
Indivisible Arizona
Grassroots Democrats HQ
Democracy Action SF
Indivisible Oregon
Indivisible Colorado
Sister District Project
Indivisible Iowa

sm_gotv.jpg
original image (960x502)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 18th, 2020 10:01 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 143.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code