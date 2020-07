THIS CONFERENCE IS FREE FOR PROGRESSIVE VOLUNTEERS AND ORGANIZERS.

The price of admission is your energy, focus, and enthusiasm for winning big this November.



Saturday, August 1 at 10 AM – 1:45 PM Pacific Time



RSVP:



Facebook:



Ready to pivot to virus free, online electoral action? Training to Win 2020 has got you covered. We're here to help you navigate pandemic-induced challenges in traditional grassroots activism and field organizing, to boost the total number of voters reached and volunteers recruited in 2020.



Our 3 3/4-hour virtual conference (August 1st from 10:00 AM to 1:45 PM PT) will showcase a series of training seminars, modules, and discussions focused on virtual programs, relational organizing, and advanced voter engagement--all designed to overcome key pandemic-time hurdles faced by grassroots groups and volunteer activists. The program features multiple workshop tracks geared to activists at all levels, from front line volunteers through super-organizers.



Our joint organizing committee blends many veteran grassroots leaders and organization co-founders, as well as conference speakers who helped engineer the 2018 midterm election victory:



Women's March Action

Indivisible California Statewide

Indivisible Alaska Statewide

MoveOn

Sunrise Movement

Swing Left

Democracy Action

Sea Change PAC

Rock the Congress

NorCal Blue

Indivisible Guide

Resistance Boot Camp

Commit To Flip Blue

SoCal Blue

Field Team 6

Flip the West

Indivisible Arizona

Grassroots Democrats HQ

Democracy Action SF

Indivisible Oregon

Indivisible Colorado

Sister District Project

Indivisible Iowa



TRAINING TO WIN 2020: How We Win During the Pandemic!THIS CONFERENCE IS FREE FOR PROGRESSIVE VOLUNTEERS AND ORGANIZERS.The price of admission is your energy, focus, and enthusiasm for winning big this November.Saturday, August 1 at 10 AM – 1:45 PM Pacific TimeRSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/training2win2020/event/287118/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/777158829758931/ Ready to pivot to virus free, online electoral action? Training to Win 2020 has got you covered. We're here to help you navigate pandemic-induced challenges in traditional grassroots activism and field organizing, to boost the total number of voters reached and volunteers recruited in 2020.Our 3 3/4-hour virtual conference (August 1st from 10:00 AM to 1:45 PM PT) will showcase a series of training seminars, modules, and discussions focused on virtual programs, relational organizing, and advanced voter engagement--all designed to overcome key pandemic-time hurdles faced by grassroots groups and volunteer activists. The program features multiple workshop tracks geared to activists at all levels, from front line volunteers through super-organizers.Our joint organizing committee blends many veteran grassroots leaders and organization co-founders, as well as conference speakers who helped engineer the 2018 midterm election victory:Women's March ActionIndivisible California StatewideIndivisible Alaska StatewideMoveOnSunrise MovementSwing LeftDemocracy ActionSea Change PACRock the CongressNorCal BlueIndivisible GuideResistance Boot CampCommit To Flip BlueSoCal BlueField Team 6Flip the WestIndivisible ArizonaGrassroots Democrats HQDemocracy Action SFIndivisible OregonIndivisible ColoradoSister District ProjectIndivisible Iowa Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 18th, 2020 10:01 PM