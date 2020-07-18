TRAINING TO WIN 2020: How We Win During the Pandemic!
THIS CONFERENCE IS FREE FOR PROGRESSIVE VOLUNTEERS AND ORGANIZERS.
The price of admission is your energy, focus, and enthusiasm for winning big this November.
Saturday, August 1 at 10 AM – 1:45 PM Pacific Time
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/training2win2020/event/287118/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/777158829758931/
Ready to pivot to virus free, online electoral action? Training to Win 2020 has got you covered. We're here to help you navigate pandemic-induced challenges in traditional grassroots activism and field organizing, to boost the total number of voters reached and volunteers recruited in 2020.
Our 3 3/4-hour virtual conference (August 1st from 10:00 AM to 1:45 PM PT) will showcase a series of training seminars, modules, and discussions focused on virtual programs, relational organizing, and advanced voter engagement--all designed to overcome key pandemic-time hurdles faced by grassroots groups and volunteer activists. The program features multiple workshop tracks geared to activists at all levels, from front line volunteers through super-organizers.
Our joint organizing committee blends many veteran grassroots leaders and organization co-founders, as well as conference speakers who helped engineer the 2018 midterm election victory:
Women's March Action
Indivisible California Statewide
Indivisible Alaska Statewide
MoveOn
Sunrise Movement
Swing Left
Democracy Action
Sea Change PAC
Rock the Congress
NorCal Blue
Indivisible Guide
Resistance Boot Camp
Commit To Flip Blue
SoCal Blue
Field Team 6
Flip the West
Indivisible Arizona
Grassroots Democrats HQ
Democracy Action SF
Indivisible Oregon
Indivisible Colorado
Sister District Project
Indivisible Iowa
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & ElectionsView events for the week of 8/ 1/2020
|#GOTV Action: Training to Win 2020 Election Virtual Conference
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday August 01
|Time
|10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March, Indivisible, NorCal Blue, more
|Location Details
|Online/virtual conference
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 18th, 2020 10:01 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network