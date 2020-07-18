From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Reimagine Public Safety & Police Reform, July 26th
|Date
|Sunday July 26
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|PACT -People Acting in Community Together
|Location Details
|
Downtown San Jose - City Hall
Santa Clara and Fourth St. SJ
|
For more event information: http://www.pactsj.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 18th, 2020 3:26 PM
