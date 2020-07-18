#NoShutoffs Town Hall: Demand a Nationwide Moratorium on Utility Shutoffs



Jul 21, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



Join the #NoShutoffs Coalition for an urgent activist call to learn about what YOU can do to ensure we win big on utility justice, and pass a nationwide moratorium on water, power, and broadband shutoffs in the next coronavirus relief bill so that no family is left behind.



The Senate is in session for the next three weeks to pass crucial bills for our communities to better weather this pandemic and economic turmoil. We need the Senate to stand with the millions of Americans who have lost jobs and wages, and pass a relief bill that includes a national moratorium on water, power, and broadband shutoffs.



Access to utility services is more important than ever. Utility justice is racial justice, as communities of color are disproportionately affected by utility shutoffs. We all deserve water as the first line of defense against COVID-19, electricity to power electricity in the time of climate-fueled heat waves and hurricanes, and broadband access to go to school and find jobs. The Senate must act now.



On the call, we’ll hear from national leaders working to pass the shutoff moratorium, and discuss ways that we can take action from home to ensure we have utility justice for all during this crisis!



By registering for the call, you agree to receive communications regarding this and other important issues. For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Jul 18th, 2020 9:09 AM