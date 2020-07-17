NO FASCIST POLICE STATE!
Federal Law Enforcement is Using Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets
NO FASCIST MILITARY WAR ON THE PEOPLE!
Trump #Gestapo in Portland must be met with mass protest in the streets! In the name of humanity, we REFUSE to accept a fascist America!
#TrumpPenceOutNow! Stay in the streets till demand is won!
Related Categories: San Francisco | Police State & Prisons
|Emergency protest! No Trump Gestapo in Portland!
|Saturday July 18
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|Refuse Fascism, Bay Area
|S.F. Federal Building, 7th St. @ Mission St.
For more event information: https://www.opb.org/news/article/federal-l...
Added to the calendar on Friday Jul 17th, 2020 12:57 PM
