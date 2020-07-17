NO FASCIST POLICE STATE!



Federal Law Enforcement is Using Unmarked Vehicles To Grab Protesters Off Portland Streets



NO FASCIST MILITARY WAR ON THE PEOPLE!



Trump #Gestapo in Portland must be met with mass protest in the streets! In the name of humanity, we REFUSE to accept a fascist America!



#TrumpPenceOutNow! Stay in the streets till demand is won!







