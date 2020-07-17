top
TALES of THE RESISTANCE - San Francisco Mime Troupe - Interview with Michael Sullivan
by John Malkin
Friday Jul 17th, 2020 10:36 AM
Interview with actor, playwright, director Michael Sullivan on the 61st season of the San Francisco Mime Troupe. "Tales of the Resistance" is a series of nine radio play podcasts from July to October, 2020.
Interview with actor, playwright, director Michael Sullivan on the 61st season of the San Francisco Mime Troupe. "Tales of the Resistance" is a series of nine radio play podcasts from July to October, 2020. This interview was originally broadcast on "Transformation Highway" on KZSC 88.1 FM in Santa Cruz, California.

From the SF Mime Troupe website:

The San Francisco Mime Troupe Cancels 61st Season of
Free Political Musical Theatre in Bay Area Parks due to COVID 19. Replacing Live Performances with: TALES OF THE RESISTANCE, A New 9 Part Series of Radio Play Podcasts

The Venerable San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) thought that the presidential election would be THE main event of 2020, but COVID-19 became an unprecedented global pandemic that change the entire world forever. For the health and safety of both our audiences and SFMT members, a decision was made to cancel their traditional Summer musical tour in the parks. However, rather than going silent, the SFMT is enthused to share their unique style of theatrical performance in a different way, producing their first ever serialized radio play, Tales of the Resistance. Stay safe, keep your mind and body active, and we look forward to being in the parks again soon!

Can the revolution be social distanced? Find out this Summer (2020) with the San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) as they present TALES OF THE RESISTANCE - A New 9 Part Series of Radio Play Podcasts (audio only) of original political comedy audio plays, broadcast bi-weekly, each written and performed by SFMT veterans and newcomers, each audio play presented in a different style - Noir! Sci Fi! Horror! Adventure!. Individual episodes will be about 25 min. long, and presented as podcasts (MimeCasts) and can be listened to here: https://www.sfmt.org/online-listening
https://www.sfmt.org/
https://www.sfmt.org/
https://www.sfmt.org/
