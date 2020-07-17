TALES of THE RESISTANCE - San Francisco Mime Troupe - Interview with Michael Sullivan by John Malkin

Friday Jul 17th, 2020 10:36 AM

Interview with actor, playwright, director Michael Sullivan on the 61st season of the San Francisco Mime Troupe. "Tales of the Resistance" is a series of nine radio play podcasts from July to October, 2020.

Listen now: Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2020/07/17/sf_mime_troupe_-_michael_sullivan_-_indymedia_edit_2020.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>