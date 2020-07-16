



Workers on both sides of the border face the COVID-19 pandemic and attacks on their labor and human rights. These workers face multinational corporations who ignore and violate health and safety laws and labor laws with impunity.



There is no enforcement of labor rights and health and safety for workers on both sides of the border for these billion dollar corporations who have captured the very agencies that are supposed to enforce the laws to protect working people.



This forum will hear from the workers themselves who are fighting back for their rights and their lives in the face of the deadly pandemic.



Sponsored by the LCLAA Sacramento Chapter as part of the San Francisco LaborFest 2020.



Initial list of Speakers:

Amadeo Sumano – Current Farmworker of Oxnard, California

Bonofacio Martinez and Lorenzo Rodriguez of Sindicato Independiente Nacional Democratic de Jornaleros Agricolas (SINDJA) – Driscoll Boycott Organizers

Israel Cervantes – GM Workers Union, Silau, Guanajuato, Mexico

Guest Speaker from California soon to be announced

……………………………………………………………………..

El Capítulo AFL-CIO de LCLAA Sacramento y Change to Win te invita a una reunión de Zoom programada.



Tema: Muerte y despido de trabajadores mexicanos y estadounidenses – Labor Fest

Hora: 19 de julio de 2020 06:00 p.m., hora del Pacífico (EE. UU. Y Canadá)



Time: Jul 19, 2020 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)



Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81560224178?pwd=bzUrTkg4ZWVZbjZ5Q1VEZWFUeDRPZz09



Estos son los números para entrar a la reunion como participantes

Meeting ID: 815 6022 4178

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 16th, 2020 3:02 PM