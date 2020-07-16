top
LaborFest 2020: Death and Dismissal of Mexican and US Workers
Date Sunday July 19
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorLaborfest
Location Details
This is a free LIVE Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
The attack on US and Mexican workers will be the focus of this LaborFest 2020 event.

Workers on both sides of the border face the COVID-19 pandemic and attacks on their labor and human rights. These workers face multinational corporations who ignore and violate health and safety laws and labor laws with impunity.

There is no enforcement of labor rights and health and safety for workers on both sides of the border for these billion dollar corporations who have captured the very agencies that are supposed to enforce the laws to protect working people.

This forum will hear from the workers themselves who are fighting back for their rights and their lives in the face of the deadly pandemic.

Sponsored by the LCLAA Sacramento Chapter as part of the San Francisco LaborFest 2020.

Initial list of Speakers:
Amadeo Sumano – Current Farmworker of Oxnard, California
Bonofacio Martinez and Lorenzo Rodriguez of Sindicato Independiente Nacional Democratic de Jornaleros Agricolas (SINDJA) – Driscoll Boycott Organizers
Israel Cervantes – GM Workers Union, Silau, Guanajuato, Mexico
Guest Speaker from California soon to be announced
……………………………………………………………………..
El Capítulo AFL-CIO de LCLAA Sacramento y Change to Win te invita a una reunión de Zoom programada.

Tema: Muerte y despido de trabajadores mexicanos y estadounidenses – Labor Fest
Hora: 19 de julio de 2020 06:00 p.m., hora del Pacífico (EE. UU. Y Canadá)

Time: Jul 19, 2020 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81560224178?pwd=bzUrTkg4ZWVZbjZ5Q1VEZWFUeDRPZz09

Estos son los números para entrar a la reunion como participantes
Meeting ID: 815 6022 4178
Password: 892398
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/death-and-dism...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 16th, 2020 3:02 PM
