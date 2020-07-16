



What is happening and what should our unions be doing about it will be discussed by a panel.



Speakers on the panel include:

Rick Baum, CCSF AFT 2121

Carol Lang, CUNY AFT PSC

John Holmes, AFT PFT



This free LIVE Zoom based event is Thursday, July 23 @ 5pm and is only accessible online.



In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required.



Register here for this event



LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at



LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.

