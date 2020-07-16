The underfunding and destruction of community colleges is escalating as the economic depression deepens and COVID-19 restrictions continue.
What is happening and what should our unions be doing about it will be discussed by a panel.
Speakers on the panel include:
Rick Baum, CCSF AFT 2121
Carol Lang, CUNY AFT PSC
John Holmes, AFT PFT
This free LIVE Zoom based event is Thursday, July 23 @ 5pm and is only accessible online.
In order to view or participate, a Zoom registration is required.
Register here for this event https://laborfest.net/event/community-colleges-under-attack-working-people-and-the-right-to-higher-public-education-racism-and-capitalism/ After registration, participants will receive a Zoom invitation.
LaborFest is committed to providing unique and relevant labor theme events while practicing proper social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all LaborFest 2020 program events will be available online only at https://laborfest.net/. Events will be available through YouTube or Facebook using a web address provided in the program schedule. Events are subject to change or cancellation due to COVID-19 related issues. Check our website at https://laborfest.net/ prior to each event.
LaborFest is the premier labor cultural arts and film festival in the United States. LaborFest recognizes the role of working people in the building of America and making it work even in this time of COVID-19. The festival is self-funded with contributions from unions and individuals that support and celebrate the contributions of working people.
LaborFest 2020: Community Colleges Under Attack and the Right to Higher Public Education
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
Thursday July 23
|Time
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Laborfest
|Location Details
This is a free LIVE Zoom based event. You can be anywhere to view and participant. Please visit the LaborFest 2020 website URL to register and to receive a Zoom invitation to the event.
For more event information: https://laborfest.net/event/community-coll...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 16th, 2020 2:49 PM
