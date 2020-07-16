top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 7/16/2020
Saving Life on Earth: The Wall & Current Ecological Devastation of US-Mexico Borderlands
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday July 16
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Online
Saving Life on Earth:
The Wall and the Current Resulting Ecological Devastation of the US-Mexico Borderlands

Date and time: July 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT

RSVP at the link at the bottom of this event listing

The pandemic has not stopped border wall construction. While we’ve been sheltering in place, construction crews on the borderlands have been blasting away mountains, mowing down ancient cactuses, tearing through sacred sites, draining springs and erecting walls that end wildlife migrations and hurt communities.

More than 650 miles of barriers already exist along the border. These walls, fences and barriers cut through sensitive ecosystems, disrupt animal migration patterns, cause catastrophic flooding, and divide communities and tribal nations.

This is an unfolding tragedy for the region’s diverse wildlife and people, as well as its rugged and spectacular landscapes. We're fighting in the courts, in Congress and in our communities to stop the Trump administration’s cynical attack on our beautiful borderlands.

The presentation will feature the Center's Laiken Jordahl, borderlands campaigner,
and Randy Serraglio, Southwest advocate.
sm_border_wall.jpg
original image (1200x600)
For more event information: https://ignite.biologicaldiversity.org/eve...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Jul 16th, 2020 11:46 AM
§Center for Biological Diversity
by Center for Biological Diversity
Thursday Jul 16th, 2020 11:46 AM
center_for_biological_diversity.jpg
https://ignite.biologicaldiversity.org/eve...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 143.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code