Saving Life on Earth:

The Wall and the Current Resulting Ecological Devastation of the US-Mexico Borderlands



Date and time: July 16, 2020 at 4 p.m. PT



The pandemic has not stopped border wall construction. While we’ve been sheltering in place, construction crews on the borderlands have been blasting away mountains, mowing down ancient cactuses, tearing through sacred sites, draining springs and erecting walls that end wildlife migrations and hurt communities.



More than 650 miles of barriers already exist along the border. These walls, fences and barriers cut through sensitive ecosystems, disrupt animal migration patterns, cause catastrophic flooding, and divide communities and tribal nations.



This is an unfolding tragedy for the region’s diverse wildlife and people, as well as its rugged and spectacular landscapes. We're fighting in the courts, in Congress and in our communities to stop the Trump administration’s cynical attack on our beautiful borderlands.



The presentation will feature the Center's Laiken Jordahl, borderlands campaigner,

and Randy Serraglio, Southwest advocate.

