Outdoors While Black: Unpacking History, Reframing Safety, & Taking Action
Films screening & discussion on natural public lands access that is inclusive and empowering of Blacks and other people of color.
Date and Time: Friday, July 31, 2020 @ 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PT
Cost: FREE
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/outdoors-while-black-unpacking-history-reframing-safety-taking-action-tickets-113702541362
Zoom link to access this event will be at the bottom of your confirmation email.
“This Land” is a short film that tells the story of land access told through a journey of inclusion and empowerment. Runner and filmmaker Faith E. Briggs used to run through the streets of Brooklyn every morning. Now, she’s running 150 miles through three U.S. National Monuments that lay in the thick of the controversy around public lands.
Wildlife ecology professor and birder J. Drew Lanham has written “Nine Rules for the Black Birdwatcher,” “Birding While Black,” and “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.” Professor Lanham will be featured in short films, including “Behind the Binoculars,” which shows his care for what’s behind the binoculars (the people) as well as what’s in front of them (the birds).
Faith Briggs, Drew Lanham, and Chicago-area environmentalists of color will be present for a virtual, interactive Q&A.
Co-presented by One Earth Film Festival and Environmentalists of Color
