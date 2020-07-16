top
History of Alcatraz & Mass Incarceration In America Today
Date Wednesday July 22
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Location Details
Online
History of Alcatraz & the State of Mass Incarceration in America Today

Wednesday, July, 22 @ 7:00 - 8:30 PM PT (online)

Host: San Francisco Public Library

RSVP at link below

Troy Williams, founder and director of Restorative Media and host of the Troy Williams Journal served 25 years in prison facilities. Williams along with a National Park Service Alcatraz park ranger will discuss mass incarceration in America.

Learn how the history of incarceration at Alcatraz informs us about the state of incarceration today, with a special focus on incarceration and reentry during the current pandemic, protests and uprisings.

For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/07/22/present...

