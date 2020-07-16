History of Alcatraz & the State of Mass Incarceration in America Today
Wednesday, July, 22 @ 7:00 - 8:30 PM PT (online)
Host: San Francisco Public Library
RSVP at link below
Troy Williams, founder and director of Restorative Media and host of the Troy Williams Journal served 25 years in prison facilities. Williams along with a National Park Service Alcatraz park ranger will discuss mass incarceration in America.
Learn how the history of incarceration at Alcatraz informs us about the state of incarceration today, with a special focus on incarceration and reentry during the current pandemic, protests and uprisings.
History of Alcatraz & Mass Incarceration In America Today
|Wednesday July 22
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Teach-In
|San Francisco Public Library
|Online
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2020/07/22/present...
