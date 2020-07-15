Tens of millions are out of work in the U.S., have lost their healthcare, and have no clear future. More than 130,000 people have died, a quarter of the total fatalities worldwide. The "greatest country on earth” appears paralyzed in the grip of a pandemic it should have seen coming.
COVID-19 has exposed this country’s systemic racism and stark class divisions. Black communities, Native reservations, and the prison system are hit especially hard. The response from Congress — bail out Wall Street! The billionaires' total wealth has increased by more than $583 billion during the pandemic.
Join us for presentations and discussion on what COVID-19 has exposed about the U.S. and how people are fighting back from workers' strikes to demands to free prisoners. Hear from 2020 presidential candidate Gloria La Riva on how socialist countries have approached the pandemic prioritizing the health and safety of all people.
Register for this virtual event! https://bit.ly/people-v-profits
Share the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/664298680963231/
San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
|Online Socialism Forum: People or Profits? U.S. Pandemic Priorities
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday July 17
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|sf [at] pslweb.org
|Phone
|415-821-6171
|Location Details
|register here: https://bit.ly/people-v-profits
|
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Jul 15th, 2020 1:09 PM
