Online Socialism Forum: People or Profits? U.S. Pandemic Priorities
Date Friday July 17
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171
Location Details
register here: https://bit.ly/people-v-profits
Tens of millions are out of work in the U.S., have lost their healthcare, and have no clear future. More than 130,000 people have died, a quarter of the total fatalities worldwide. The "greatest country on earth” appears paralyzed in the grip of a pandemic it should have seen coming.

COVID-19 has exposed this country’s systemic racism and stark class divisions. Black communities, Native reservations, and the prison system are hit especially hard. The response from Congress — bail out Wall Street! The billionaires' total wealth has increased by more than $583 billion during the pandemic.

Join us for presentations and discussion on what COVID-19 has exposed about the U.S. and how people are fighting back from workers' strikes to demands to free prisoners. Hear from 2020 presidential candidate Gloria La Riva on how socialist countries have approached the pandemic prioritizing the health and safety of all people.

Register for this virtual event! https://bit.ly/people-v-profits

Share the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/664298680963231/
For more event information: http://www.pslweb.org

