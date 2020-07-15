From the Open-Publishing Calendar
PPP loans for filmmakers, musicians, the arts, guitars and entertainment
The Sundance Institute:
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for filmmakers, musicians, the arts, guitars and entertainment
By Lynda Carson - July 15, 2020
As the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic continues to run rampant across the nation leaving tens of thousands of people sick and dead in its wake, it has been an economic disaster for many in the world of filmmakers, the arts, musicians, guitar makers, music stores and the entertainment industry.
Reportedly, the Sundance Institute, founded by actor Robert Redford, has recently announced that they had to lay off 24 workers throughout the organization, and are expecting hard times ahead.
According to a ProPublica website and database that allows people to track the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to numerous different industries and entities seeking assistance, it shows that a $2-5 million loan was approved for the Sundance Institute to help them out in these troubling times.
According to a ProPublica website about the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) federal government program, in part it reads, “As part of the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal government provided up to $659 billion in financial support to banks to make low-interest loans to companies and nonprofit organizations in response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Search the loans approved by lenders and disclosed by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Companies and nonprofit organizations that receive PPP loans may have the loans forgiven if they meet certain criteria, including not laying off employees during an 8-week period covered by the loan. Applicants must attest in their application that the loans are necessary for their continuing operation. Note: This data includes loan applications approved by banks and submitted to the SBA. It may not reflect money distributed to, or credit used by, a given company.”
PPP loans for filmmakers, musicians, the arts, guitars and entertainment:
In San Francisco, a loan was approved in the amount of $150,000-350,000 for the Golden Gate Performing Arts, in addition to a loan that was approved for $1-2 million to the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, including a loan approved for $5-10 million to the San Francisco Ballet Association. A $5-10 million loan was also approved for the San Francisco Symphony.
Across the San Francisco Bay in Oakland, a loan for $150,000-350,000 was approved for the Paramount Theatre of the Arts on Broadway St. The Oakland Symphony generally performs at the Paramount Theatre of the Arts, however because of the coronavirus pandemic they have been performing on Zoom while sheltering in place. Recently they did a wonderful performance of ‘This Land Is Your Land,” by Woody Guthrie, which may be heard by clicking here.
In Hollywood, the famed Studio Instrument Rentals (S.I.R.) on Sunset BLVD, founded by Dolph Rempp and Ken Berry, brother of Jan Berry of the famous legendary surf music band called Jan and Dean many years ago, needed two PPP loans. A $350,000-1 million loan was approved for S.I.R., on May 4, 2020.
Additionally, a loan of $350,000-1 million was approved for S.I.R. in New York City. S.I.R. has other locations across the country offering tour support for many famous musicians and bands, including rehearsal studios, sound stages, and instrument rentals among other services.
Indeed, through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) even a loan of $5-10 million was approved for Carnegie Hall in New York City, in addition to PPP loans for numerous bands and musicians including Three Dog Night, The Black Keys, Eagles, Cheap Trick, Reo Speedwagon, Pearl Jam, Green Day, Kenny G, Air Supply, Ambient, Papa Roach, Wiz Khalifa, Weezer, and other groups. See a few links further below…
A loan of $350,000-1 million was approved for the Messina Touring Group, a tour supporter for Taylor Swift, George Strait, Ed Sheeran, and other musicians.
PPP loans for music stores and guitar builders:
A loan of $150,000-350,000 was approved for the famed music store called Gruhn Guitars in Nashville, and a loan of $350,000-1 million was approved for Collings Guitars the makers of some fine guitars, in addition to a loan of $2-5 million that was approved for Paul Reed Smith Guitars. Additionally, a loan of $150,000-350,000 was approved for the Santa Cruz Guitar company, the makers of some fine guitars.
Since the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and shelter-in-place orders took effect, it has been a financial hardship on many guitar builders/luthiers and musicians in the San Francisco Bay Area, and across the nation.
In fact, things have become so difficult for the entertainment industry to survive since the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic set in killing tens of thousands of loved ones across the nation, that even the Muppets are struggling to survive at this point. A loan of $2-5 million was approved on April 15, 2020, for the Jim Henson Company in Hollywood.
If interested, see a few links below to see how your tax dollars are hard at work to help the roadies, musicians, bands and other workers in the music industry that are struggling to survive.
-Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com.
Green Day Touring INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/green-day-touring-inc-fc5b69dca1c1845360ba758cda505efa
Eagles Touring CO ll Foreign LLC
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/eagles-touring-co-ii-foreign-llc-b88a2fcb174842ee166e8cb02af85a02
Pearl Jam Touring INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/search?q=Pearl+Jam
Three Dog Night
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/three-dog-night-7290443ea582f26ab598f5f1172d60d2
Weezer Touring Inc.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/weezer-touring-inc-627e2cfed5242da67dc356966f974998
The Black keys
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/the-black-keys-inc-ee2694344930f318c7b9ad85884ad3b2
Air Supply Concerts INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/air-supply-concerts-inc-40d585c1eb6f3e553a8f88123226300c
REO Speedwagon INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/reo-speedwagon-inc-4f5ffc0024b6085b1aa5e4cd22675e50
Kenny G INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/kenny-g-inc-6acfae334a6724de26587bfbe61daed1
Nickelback Touring 2, INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/nickelback-touring-2-inc-6867fb5db5c42f4f607e803089281bc9
Cheaptrick Touring INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/cheap-trick-touring-inc-306b23c63d0273caeaebf589ca150169
Ambient Tours Inc.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/ambient-tours-inc-69e3ddffc96e464570162072aa4f151f
Wiz Khalifa Touring Inc.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/wiz-khalifa-touring-inc-538f2e1be85b591eb54d589d77b83d58
Slow Hearts Touring INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/slow-hearts-touring-inc-757f0e2a6ff0dfc21663d1e207488b77
Imagine Dragons Touring INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/imagine-dragons-touring-inc-7c89063d31c64bbe594a6d158692a78f
Lil’ Jon Touring INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/lil-jon-touring-inc-0f2972d94777b6e60a203f224840e22d
Papa Roach Touring INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/papa-roach-touring-inc-328f7707e7cc057ed79f402c251c3cc4
Approved Loans For Other Performing Arts Companies
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/industries/other-performing-arts-companies
Approved Loans for Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers Organizations
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/industries/independent-artists-writers-and-performers
Approved Loans for Motion Picture and Video Production Organizations
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/industries/motion-picture-and-video-production
Approved Loans for Other Similar Organizations (except Business, Professional, Labor, and Political Organizations) Organizations
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/industries/other-similar-organizations-except-business-professional-labor-and-political-organizations
Approved Loans for Promoters of Performing Arts, Sports, and Similar Events with Facilities Organizations
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/jazz-at-lincoln-center-inc-d4811bc038e827d02c46b5e1eed4c258
Jazz at Lincoln Center, INC.
https://projects.propublica.org/coronavirus/bailouts/loans/jazz-at-lincoln-center-inc-d4811bc038e827d02c46b5e1eed4c258
